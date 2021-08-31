¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en septiembre!

A pesar de que hemos tenido un año verdaderamente intenso en cuanto a videojuegos, podríamos decir que apenas está arrancando la temporada fuerte, pues como es la tradición, septiembre da el banderazo para que varias de las producciones más esperadas, finalmente estén llegando al mercado. La verdad es que nos esperan cuatro semanas muy interesantes y llenas de juegos que seguro darán mucho de qué hablar, por lo que hemos preparado para ti una detallada lista con varios de los más importantes. Cuéntanos ¿cuántos piensas comprar en su día de estreno?

1

Lake (Xbox One, PC)

2

Bravely Default 2 (PC)

Demon Gaze Extra (Switch, PS4)

Kitaria Fables (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

WRC 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

3

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Medium (PS5)

7

Chernobylite (PS4, Xbox One)

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5, PC)

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

9

The Artful Escape (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Toy Soldiers HD (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

10

Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Lost in Random (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

NBA 2K22 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch)

14

Deathloop (PS5, PC)

16

BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! *Solo Japón

Eastward (Switch, PC)

Metallic Child (Switch, PC)

Skatebird (Switch, Xbox One, PC)

17

Aragami 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (Switch)

21

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5, PC)

23

Diablo II: Resurrected (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Sable (Xbox Series S|X, PC)

24

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch)

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

28

AWAY: The Survival Series (PS4, PS5, PC)

Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

Lemnis Gate (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

New World (PC)

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

29

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

30

Astria Ascending (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Darksiders III (Switch)

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (PS4) *Solo Japón

Mary Skelter Finale (Switch, PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)