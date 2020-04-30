¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en mayo!

Luego de un increíble mes de abril que nos dio varios lanzamientos que la verdad, estuvieron a la altura de las expectativas, mayo luce como un periodo considerablemente más tranquilo, sin embargo, hay un par de estrenos sumamente interesantes que creemos, deberías de tener en tu radas. Como sea, acá te va la lista completa de videojuegos que se lanzan en las siguientes cuatro semanas.

5

John Wick Hex (PS4)

7

Void Bastards (Switch, PS4)

12

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4)

13

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

15

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch)

Ys: Memories of Celceta (Switch)

19

Golf With Your Friends (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch, PS4, PC)

21

Biped (Switch)

The Persistence (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Spirit Hunter: NG (Switch) *Solo Japón

22

Maneater (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monstrum (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

26

Minecraft Dungeons (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen (PS Vita, PS4)

Wildfire (PC)

27

Ninjala (Switch)

28

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

29

BioShock: The Collection (Switch)

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)

XCOM 2 Collection (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)