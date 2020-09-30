¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en octubre!

Entramos de lleno a la temporada fuerte de lanzamientos. A pesar de que la llegada de la nueva generación está a la vuelta de la esquina, los estrenos no se detienen y todo pinta para que tengamos un mes de octubre muy interesante, esto claro, luego de que septiembre se pusiera mucho mejor de lo que algunos anticipaban. A continuación te presentamos a los videojuegos que estarán llegando al mercado en las siguientes cuatro semanas.
1
Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch)
Warsaw (Switch)
2
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, Xbox One)
Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Warsaw (Xbox One)
8
Ikenfell (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Ride 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
9
FIFA 21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
13
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Robotics;Notes DaSH (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
15
Cloudpunk (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
Tennis World Tour 2 (Switch)
16
Crown Trick (Switch, PC)
NHL 21 ( PS4, Xbox One)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch)
Postal Redux (Switch)
Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed (Switch)
20
Amnesia: Rebirth (PS4, PC)
22
Bless Unleashed (PS4)
23
Transformers: Battlegrounds (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
27
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
Ghostrunner (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4)
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)
29
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch, PS4)
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
30
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Mad Rat Dead (Switch, PS4)
Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch)