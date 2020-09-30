Advertisement

¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en octubre!

30/09/2020 8:00 am

Lanzamientos oct 2020Entramos de lleno a la temporada fuerte de lanzamientos. A pesar de que la llegada de la nueva generación está a la vuelta de la esquina, los estrenos no se detienen y todo pinta para que tengamos un mes de octubre muy interesante, esto claro, luego de que septiembre se pusiera mucho mejor de lo que algunos anticipaban. A continuación te presentamos a los videojuegos que estarán llegando al mercado en las siguientes cuatro semanas.

1

Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch)

Warsaw (Switch)

2

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, Xbox One)

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Warsaw (Xbox One)

8

Ikenfell (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Ride 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

9

FIFA 21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

13

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Robotics;Notes DaSH (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

15

Cloudpunk (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tennis World Tour 2 (Switch)

16

Crown Trick (Switch, PC)

NHL 21 ( PS4, Xbox One)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch)

Postal Redux (Switch)

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed (Switch)

20

Amnesia: Rebirth (PS4, PC)

22

Bless Unleashed (PS4)

23

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

27

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Ghostrunner (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)

29

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch, PS4)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

30

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Mad Rat Dead (Switch, PS4)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch)

