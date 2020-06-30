¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en julio!

TRENDING

TATUAJE DE SHENRON MUESTRA SU VERSIÓN MÁS ADORABLE HASTA AHORA
LANZAN PETICIÓN PARA CAMBIAR LA HISTORIA DE TLOU II
DIRECTOR DE AC VALHALLA RENUNCIA POR CASOS DE INFIDELIDAD
AUTOR DE ONE PIECE REVELA POR QUÉ LUFFY NO MATA
MICROSOFT CERRARÁ MIXER EL SIGUIENTE MES
POR ESTA RAZÓN VEGETA YA SUPERÓ A GOKU EN PODER
PERIODISTA DESTAPA GRAVES PRÁCTICAS LABORALES EN IGN USA
MICROSOFT CERRARÁ TODAS SUS TIENDAS FÍSICAS EN EL MUNDO
SE FILTRAN POSIBLES ESPECIFICACIONES DEL XBOX SERIES S
DISCO ELYSIUM TENDRÁ SU PROPIA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN
TWITCH EMPEZARÁ A BANNEAR STREAMERS ACUSADOS DE ACOSO SEXUAL
TRUNKS SE CONVIERTE EN SAMURAI CON ESTA IMPRESIONANTE FIGURA
HAY UN NUEVO INTEGRANTE EN LAS TORTUGAS NINJA
EVANGELION CELEBRA SU ANIVERSARIO CON INCREÍBLE RELOJ
¿QUÉ PASÓ CON EL RUMOREADO SILENT HILL DE PS5?
Por 0 COMENTARIOS 30/06/2020 8:00 am

atomix_poster_lanzamientos julio 2020Después de un mes de junio sumamente extraño por la falta de E3, es momento de darle paso a un julio que la verdad, pinta más interesante que en otros años. Los lanzamientos de videojuegos serán intensos y sobre todo, muy constantes, por lo que es buena idea que vayas preparando tu cartera. Ni qué decir de las repentinas subidas de precio que hemos tenido. A continuación te presentamos a todos los títulos que se estarán lanzando a lo largo de las próximas cuatro semanas.

1

Trackmania (PC)

3

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS4)

7

Catherine: Full Body (Switch)

9

CrossCode (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

10

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (Switch)

F1 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

NASCAR Heat 5 (Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

14

Death Stranding (PC)

Rocket Arena (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch, PC)

17

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch)

21

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

28

Destroy All Humans! (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

30

Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) *Solo Japón

Hakuoki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō (Switch) *Solo Japón

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4)

Root Film (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Yoru, Tomosu (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

31

Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack (Switch, PS4)

Fairy Tail (Switch, PS4, PC)

Etiquetas: , , , , , , ,
Staff Atomix
Sigue a https://twitter.com/atomix en Twitter
Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix