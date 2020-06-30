¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en julio!

Después de un mes de junio sumamente extraño por la falta de E3, es momento de darle paso a un julio que la verdad, pinta más interesante que en otros años. Los lanzamientos de videojuegos serán intensos y sobre todo, muy constantes, por lo que es buena idea que vayas preparando tu cartera. Ni qué decir de las repentinas subidas de precio que hemos tenido. A continuación te presentamos a todos los títulos que se estarán lanzando a lo largo de las próximas cuatro semanas.
1
Trackmania (PC)
3
Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS4)
7
Catherine: Full Body (Switch)
9
CrossCode (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
10
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (Switch)
F1 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
NASCAR Heat 5 (Ps4, Xbox One, PC)
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
14
Death Stranding (PC)
Rocket Arena (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch, PC)
17
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch)
21
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
28
Destroy All Humans! (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
30
Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) *Solo Japón
Hakuoki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō (Switch) *Solo Japón
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4)
Root Film (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón
Yoru, Tomosu (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón
31
Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack (Switch, PS4)
Fairy Tail (Switch, PS4, PC)