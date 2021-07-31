¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en agosto!

Nos encontramos en medio de un intenso verano si de lanzamientos de videojuegos hablamos. La verdad es que tanto junio, como julio, estuvieron mucho más cargados que en otros años. A pesar de que si bien, agosto se siente como respiro para nuestras carteras, aún tiene un par de estrenos bastante interesantes que deberías de tener en tu radar, esto sin mencionar que básicamente es el preámbulo a la considerada temporada alta en el medio. Sin más, te dejamos con todos los juegos que estarán llegando al mercado a lo largo de las próxima cuatro semanas.

2

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – The African Royals (PC)

GRIME (PC)

3

In Sound Mind (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

5

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5)

10

Black Book (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Ever Forward (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Godfall (PS4)

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Switch)

12

Foreclosed (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Skatebird (Switch, Xbox One, PC)

13

Hades (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

16

Road 96 (Switch, PC)

17

Humankind (PC)

19

12 Minutes (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Recompile (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

RiMS Racing (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Yuoni (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

20

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)

Madden NFL 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

24

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

King’s Bounty II (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5)

25

Psychonauts 2 (Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

26

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Switch, PC) *Solo Japón

27

Baldo (Switch, Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

No More Heroes III (Switch)

31

New World (PC)