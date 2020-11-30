¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en diciembre!

En un abrir y cerrar de ojos se nos fue este complicado 2020. Una nueva generación de consolas ha iniciado de manera oficial y luego de lo intenso que fue el mes de noviembre en cuanto estrenos, nos espera un diciembre un tanto más calmado hasta cierto punto, pues básicamente se estará dando el estreno más esperado de todo este año y de un largo tiempo en realidad. Así es, Cyberpunk 2077 por fin estará llegando al mercado. Sin más, te presentamos la lista de juegos se estarán estrenando en las siguientes cuatro semanas.

1

Chronos: Before the Ashes (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Empire of Sin (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds (PC)

Twin Mirror (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Worms Rumble (PS4, PS5, PC)

2

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (Switch, PC)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Switch, PC)

3

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PS4, PS5, PC) *Solo Japón

Haven (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

PHOGS! (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Wildfire (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

4

Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (Switch)

FIFA 21 (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light (Switch)

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Switch)

John Wick Hex (Switch, Xbox One)

Madden NFL 21 (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

Tanuki Sunset (PC)

7

Drawn to Life: Two Realms (Switch, PC)

8

Call of the Sea (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Destiny 2 (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

9

Woodsalt (Switch, PC)

10

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PS4)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sword of the Necromancer (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

11

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (PC)

15

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch)

16

MXGP 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

17

Misshitsu no Sacrifice (Switch, PC)

22

Override 2: Super Mech League (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC)

23

Who’s Your Daddy? (Xbox One, PC)

24

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, PC) *Solo Japón