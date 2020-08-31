¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en septiembre!

Después de que el mes de agosto estuviera relativamente tranquilo en cuanto a lanzamientos de videojuegos, septiembre promete ser bastante interesante, pues como cada año, se convierte en la puerta de entrada a lo que podríamos considerar la temporada fuerte de estrenos. Cosas como Marvel’s Avengers, la remasterización de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater o la Mafia: Definitive Edition, prometen darle mucho sabor a los próximos días. Acá te va la lista de los títulos que se estarán lanzando en las siguientes cuatro semanas.

1

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Crusader Kings III (PC)

Iron Harvest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

MX vs. ATV All Out (Switch)

3

Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Xbox One, PC)

WRC 9 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

4

Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

NBA 2K21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

8

AVICII Invector (Switch)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

RPG Maker MV (Switch, PS4)

10

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PS4) *Solo Japón

Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Xbox One, PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

15

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC)

Fight Crab (Switch)

Spelunky 2 (PS4)

18

Crysis Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

22

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

24

Serious Sam 4 (PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Night Road (PC)

25

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

28

Genshin Impact (PC)

29

Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! (Switch, PS4)