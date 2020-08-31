¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en septiembre!

Después de que el mes de agosto estuviera relativamente tranquilo en cuanto a lanzamientos de videojuegos, septiembre promete ser bastante interesante, pues como cada año, se convierte en la puerta de entrada a lo que podríamos considerar la temporada fuerte de estrenos. Cosas como Marvel’s Avengers, la remasterización de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater o la Mafia: Definitive Edition, prometen darle mucho sabor a los próximos días. Acá te va la lista de los títulos que se estarán lanzando en las siguientes cuatro semanas.
1
Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Crusader Kings III (PC)
Iron Harvest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
MX vs. ATV All Out (Switch)
3
Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Xbox One, PC)
WRC 9 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
4
Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4)
Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
NBA 2K21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
8
AVICII Invector (Switch)
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
RPG Maker MV (Switch, PS4)
10
Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PS4) *Solo Japón
Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Xbox One, PC)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
15
BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC)
Fight Crab (Switch)
Spelunky 2 (PS4)
18
Crysis Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
22
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)
24
Serious Sam 4 (PC)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Night Road (PC)
25
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
28
Genshin Impact (PC)
29
Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! (Switch, PS4)