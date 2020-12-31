¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en enero!

Finalmente hemos dejado atrás al complicado 2020 y es momento de arrancar con un nuevo ciclo. Por supuesto que nos debemos de seguir cuidando mucho, pero indudablemente se respiran nuevos aires. A pesar de que no nos podemos quejar de que la pandemia haya detenido a la industria, el saber qué nos depara en este año es muy emocionante. Por lo tanto, te presentamos a todos los juegos que se estarán lanzando en enero. ¡Feliz año nuevo!
8
Iris.Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
12
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
14
MXGP 2020 (PS5)
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
20
Hitman 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
21
Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)
22
Bladed Fury (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
26
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
Cyber Shadow (Switch, Ps4, Xbox One, PC)
Stronghold: Warlords (PC)
28
Ar Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón
Ciel Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón
Gal*Gun Returns (Switch, Xbox One)
Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (Switch, PS4, PC)
The Medium (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Sword of the Necromancer (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox One, PC)
29
Buddy Mission: Bond (Switch) *Solo Japón
Gods Will Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (Switch, PS4, PC)