¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en enero!

Finalmente hemos dejado atrás al complicado 2020 y es momento de arrancar con un nuevo ciclo. Por supuesto que nos debemos de seguir cuidando mucho, pero indudablemente se respiran nuevos aires. A pesar de que no nos podemos quejar de que la pandemia haya detenido a la industria, el saber qué nos depara en este año es muy emocionante. Por lo tanto, te presentamos a todos los juegos que se estarán lanzando en enero. ¡Feliz año nuevo!

8

Iris.Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

12

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

14

MXGP 2020 (PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

20

Hitman 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

21

Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)

22

Bladed Fury (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

26

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Cyber Shadow (Switch, Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

Stronghold: Warlords (PC)

28

Ar Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón

Ciel Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Gal*Gun Returns (Switch, Xbox One)

Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (Switch, PS4, PC)

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Sword of the Necromancer (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox One, PC)

29

Buddy Mission: Bond (Switch) *Solo Japón

Gods Will Fall (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (Switch, PS4, PC)