¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en marzo!

Parece que el descanso ha llegado a su fin. Después de un par de meses considerablemente tranquilos en cuanto a estrenos de videojuegos, marzo aparece con lo que podríamos considerar los primeros lanzamientos de verdadera consideración de este 2020. A continuación te presentamos todos los juegos que estarán llegando a lo largo de las siguientes cuatro semanas.
3
Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)
5
ibb & obb (Switch)
Murder by Numbers (Switch)
6
Murder by Numbers (PC)
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
10
Langrisser I & II (Switch, PS4, PC)
11
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)
13
Dead or School (PS4)
My Hero: One’s Justice 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Nioh 2 (PS4)
17
MLB The Show 20 (PS4)
20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
DOOM 64 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
DOOM Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
23
Half-Life: Alyx (PC)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PC)
24
Bleeding Edge (Xbox One, PC)
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS Vita, PS4)
27
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)
31
Persona 5 Royal (PS4)