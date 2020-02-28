¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en marzo!

28/02/2020

atomix_poster_lanzamientos marzo 2020Parece que el descanso ha llegado a su fin. Después de un par de meses considerablemente tranquilos en cuanto a estrenos de videojuegos, marzo aparece con lo que podríamos considerar los primeros lanzamientos de verdadera consideración de este 2020. A continuación te presentamos todos los juegos que estarán llegando a lo largo de las siguientes cuatro semanas.

3

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

5

ibb & obb (Switch)

Murder by Numbers (Switch)

6

Murder by Numbers (PC)

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)

10

Langrisser I & II (Switch, PS4, PC)

11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)

13

Dead or School (PS4)

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Nioh 2 (PS4)

17

MLB The Show 20 (PS4)

20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

DOOM 64 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

DOOM Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

23

Half-Life: Alyx (PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PC)

24

Bleeding Edge (Xbox One, PC)

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (PS Vita, PS4)

27

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)

31

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

