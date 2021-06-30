¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en julio!

A pesar de que se tenía previsto un fuerte desaceleramiento en la publicación de juegos dada la circunstancia que todo el mundo sigue viviendo, hemos tenido una primera mitad de año verdaderamente interesante si de estrenos hablamos. De hecho, este verano está resultando ser mucho mejor de lo que se había visto en el pasado. Junio tuvo muy interesantes lanzamientos y julio no tiene planes de quedarse atrás. A continuación te presentamos a los títulos que estarán llagando a nuestras manos a lo largo de las próximas cuatro semanas.
6
The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (Switch)
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
The Silver Case (Switch)
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Switch, PC)
8
Boomerang X (Switch, PC)
Crash Drive 3 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Fuuraiki 4 (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón.
Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX+ (Switch) *Solo Japón.
9
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch, PC)
16
F1 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch)
20
Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Switch, PS4, PC)
Cotton Reboot! (Switch, PS4)
Cris Tales (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Death’s Door (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
22
Last Stop (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
23
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
27
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Switch, PS4, PC)
Neo: The World Ends with You (Switch, PS4)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
Samurai Warriors 5 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tribes of Midgard (PS4, PS5, PC)
29
The Ascent (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Blaster Master Zero 3 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Blaster Master Zero Trilogy: MetaFight Chronicle (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón.
Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)