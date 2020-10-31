¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en noviembre!

Ha llegado el mes más importante del año. Noviembre siempre es un periodo sumamente intenso para el medio, pero en 2020, tenemos que será especialmente interesante gracias que por supuesto, el PlayStation 5 junto con el Xbox Series X|S, estarán llegando al mercado para marcar el inicio de una nueva generación de consolas. La cosa se pondrá sumamente intensa, así que acá te va la lista completa juegos que se estarán estrenando a lo largo de las siguientes cuatro semanas.

3

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch)

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (Switch)

5

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Switch) *Solo Japón

6

Descenders (Switch)

Dirt 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

10

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Borderlands 3 (Xbox Series X|S)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Series X|S)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

Dirt 5 (Xbox Series X|S)

Enlisted (Xbox Series X|S)

Evergate (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Falconeer (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Fortnite (Xbox Series X|S)

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Series X|S)

Fuser (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gears 5 (Xbox Series X|S)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Series X|S)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S)

Mainforld Garden (Xbox Series X|S)

Maneater (Xbox Series X|S)

NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X|S)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Observer: System Redux (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Series X|S)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Switch, PS4, PC)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Series X|S)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X|S)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox Series X|S)

XIII (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

12

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Astro’s Playroom (PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS5)

Bugsnax (PS4, PS5, PC)

Death Come True (PS4)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5)

Dirt 5 (PS5)

Fortnite (PS5)

Godfall (PS5, PC)

Madden NFL 21 (PS5)

Maneater (PS5)

NBA 2K21 (PS5)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

The Pathless (PS4, PS5, PC)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

Just Dance 2021 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4, PS5)

Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5)

13

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Switch)

17

Halo: The Master Chief Collection ( Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Switch)

19

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back (PS4) *Solo Japón

20

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (PS4, Xbox One)

25

Vigor (PS4)