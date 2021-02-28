¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en marzo!

Definitivamente, marzo se siente como un periodo considerablemente más tranquilo si lo comparamos con lo intenso que se puso febrero, sobre todo durante sus dos últimas semanas. A pesar de esto, la realidad es que este nuevo mes llega con un par de sorpresas que creemos, deberías de tener muy presentes como por ejemplo, el estreno de Monster Hunter Rise en el Nintendo Switch. A continuación te presentamos a todos los lanzamientos que se estarán dando a lo largo de las próximas cuatro semanas.

2

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch, PS4)

Neptunia Virtual Stars (PS4)

Maquette (PS4, PS5, PC)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5)

4

Ar Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón

Ciel Nosurge DX (Switch, PS4, PC) *Solo Japón

Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut (Switch)

5

Postal Redux (PS4)

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

9

Apex Legends (Switch)

Gensou Skydrift (PS4)

Stronghold: Warlords (PC)

11

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

12

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

16

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Switch)

Mundaun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series X|S)

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Switch, PC)

18

Jack Jeanne (Switch) *Solo Japón

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Switch) *Solo Japón

Maglam Lord (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

19

Root Film (Switch, PS4)

23

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PC)

24

Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! (PS4)

Tales from the Borderlands (Switch)

25

Dandy Ace (PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox One, PC)

26

Balan Wonderworld (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

It Takes Two (Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

29

Neptunia Virtual Stars (PC)

30

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC)