¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en febrero!

De la nada es tiempo de que el segundo mes de 2021 arranque y con él, una enorme cantidad de videojuegos que se estarán lanzando para todas las plataformas. Destacar el caso de Persona 5 Strikers que finalmente estará llegando a nuestra región, mientras que los fans de los RPG estarán más que felices con el estreno de Bravely Default II en el Nintendo Switch. Sin más, acá te van todos los juegos que se estarán lanzando al mercado en las próximas cuatro semanas.

2

Cultist Simulator (Switch)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4)

4

Haven (Switch, PS4)

Skyforge (Switch)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

5

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5)

11

Death Crown (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Little Nightmares 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

12

Gal*Gun Returns (Switch, PC)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch)

16

Azur Lane: Crosswave (Switch)

Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4)

Speed Limit (PS4, PC)

18

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (Switch) *Solo Japón

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Silver Case (Switch)

Void Terrarium Plus (PS5)

23

Curse of the Dead Gods (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Persona 5 Strikers (Switch, PS4, PC)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch, PC)

25

Cotton Reboot (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Darius Cozmic Revelation (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Forward to the Sky (Switch)

Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection (Switch)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

26

Bravely Default 2 (Switch)