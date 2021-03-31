¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en abril!

Luego de tener un mes de marzo sumamente tranquilo en cuanto a lanzamientos de videojuegos se refiere, abril llega con mucha más intensidad para dar inicio con el segundo cuarto de este 2021. La verdad es que las cosa se pondrá verdaderamente interesante, por lo que te recomendamos, vayas preparando a tu cartera, pues en prácticamente todas las plataformas actuales, habrá algo que seguro te interese. A continuación te presentamos a los títulos que se estarán estrenando a lo largo de las siguientes cuatro semanas.

1

Outriders (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

6

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4, PS5, PC)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (Switch, PS4)

8

Island (Switch)

9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Switch, PC)

13

Poison Control (Switch, PC)

15

SaGa Frontier Remastered (Switch, PS4, PC)

Shadow Man Remastered (PC)

20

MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

22

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Switch, PS4, PC)

Fuuraiki 4 (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Humankind (PC)

MotoGP 21 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

ScourgeBringer (PS4, PS Vita)

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (Switch, PS4, PC)

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (PC)

23

Judgment (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

27

Death end re;Quest (Switch)

29

R-Type Final 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

30

New Pokémon Snap (Switch)

Returnal (PS5)

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (PS5)