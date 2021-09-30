¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en octubre!

Nos encontramos totalmente de lleno en la temporada fuerte de lanzamientos. A pesar de que en efecto, todo 2021 ha sido verdaderamente intenso en cuanto a estrenos, podemos decir que estos meses estarán de auténtica locura. Luego de que septiembre no defraudara de ninguna forma, octubre llega con la misión de mantener el buen ritmo, asunto que parece que así será si uno revisa rápidamente todo lo que tenemos programado para las siguientes cuatro semanas. Sin más, acá te presentamos a todos los juegos que estarán llegando al mercado a lo largo del mes.

1

FIFA 22 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

5

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4, Xbox One)

Exophobia (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Hell Let Loose (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5, PC)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

7

Far Cry 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

8

Metroid Dread (Switch)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch)

12

Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Switch)

14

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (PS4, PC) *Solo Japón

Monark (Switch, PS4, PS5) *Solo Japón

15

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Good Life (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

NHL 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

19

The Caligula Effect 2 (Switch, PS4)

Dying Light: Platinum Edition (Switch)

21

Disciples: Liberation (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Evertried (Switch)

22

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

26

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Iron Harvest Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Solar Ash (PS4, PS5, PC)

28

Age of Empires IV (PC)

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Riders Republic (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (Switch, PS4, PC)

29

Mario Party Superstars (Switch)