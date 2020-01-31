¡Éstos son los videojuegos que se lanzan en febrero!

En un abrir y cerrar de ojos se nos fue el primer mes del año, el cual, fue bastante tranquilo en cuanto lanzamientos. Febrero llega con algunos estrenos interesantes, pero te adelantamos que de igual forma, será un periodo bastante calmado, asunto que por supuesto, nuestras carteras agradecen enormemente. Sin más, te dejamos con todos los lanzamientos de videojuegos que se estarán dando a lo largo de las siguientes cuatro semanas.

4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

6

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4) *Solo Japón

7

Marooners (Switch)

Crash Drive 2 (Switch)

11

Yakuza 5 (PS4)

13

Azur Lane: Crosswave (PS4, PC)

14

Darksiders Genesis (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Dreams (PS4)

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold (Switch)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4, PC)

18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, Xbox One)

Hunt: Showdown (PS4)

20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (Switch)

Persona 5 Scramble (Switch, PS4) *Solo Japón

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (Switch, PS4)

25

Dragon Quest of the Stars (Móviles)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Switch)

Samurai Shodown (Switch)

Two Point Hospital (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

28

Metro Redux (Switch)

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4, PC)