Nomadland gana Mejor Película en los premios BAFTA 2021

Seguimos en la temporada de premios. De esta forma, el día de ayer, 11 de abril, se llevaron a cabo los premios BAFTA, en donde Nomadland se llevó a casa otro premio a Mejor Película, posicionando a esta cinta como la candidata predilecta para ganar el gran Oscar a finales de este mes. A continuación puedes conocer la lista completa de ganadores.

Mejor Película:

-The Father

-The Mauritanian

-Nomadland – GANADOR

-Promising Young Woman

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película Británica

-Calm With Horses

-The Dig

-The Father

-His House

-Limbo

-The Mauritanian

-Mogul Mowgli

-Promising Young Woman – GANADOR

-Rocks

-Saint Maud

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

-His House – Remi Weekes (escritor/director) – GANADOR

-Limbo – Ben Sharrock (escritor/director), Irune Gurtubai (productor)

-Moffie – Jack Sidey (escritor/productor)

-Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (escritores)

-Saint Maud – Rose Glass (escritor/director), Oliver Kassman (productor)

Mejor Actriz

-Bukky Bakray, Rocks

-Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

-Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

-Frances McDormand, Nomadland – GANADORA

-Wunmi Mosaku, His House

-Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Mejor actor

-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

-Anthony Hopkins, The Father – GANADOR

-Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

-Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz de soporte

-Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

-Kosar Ali, Rocks

-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

-Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

-Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

-Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari – GANADORA

Mejor actor de soporte

-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – GANADOR

-Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

-Alan Kim, Minari

-Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

-Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

-Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Mejor director

-Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

-Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

-Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – GANADORA

-Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

-Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

-Another Round – GANADOR

-Dear Comrades!

-Les Misérables

-Minari

-Quo Vadis, Aida?

Mejor documental

-Collective

-David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

-The Dissident

-My Octopus Teacher – GANADOR

-The Social Dilemma

Mejor película animada

-Onward

-Soul – GANADOR

-Wolfwalkers

Mejor guion original

-Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

-Jack Fincher, Mank

-Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – GANADORA

-Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

-Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor guion adaptado

-Moira Buffini, The Dig

-Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – GANADOR

-Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

-Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Mejor música original

-Mank

-Minari

-News of the World

-Promising Young Woman

-Soul – GANADOR

Mejor cinematografía

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Mank

-The Mauritanian

-News of the World

-Nomadland – GANADOR

Mejor edición

-The Father

-Nomadland

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal – GANADOR

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor casting

-Calm With Horses

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Minari

-Promising Young Woman

-Rocks – GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

-The Dig

-The Father

-Mank – GANADOR

-News of the World

-Rebecca

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Ammonite

-The Dig

-Emma.

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – GANADOR

-Mank

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

-The Dig

-Hillbilly Elegy

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – GANADOR

-Mank

-Pinocchio

Mejor sonido

-Greyhound

-News of the World

-Nomadland

-Soul

-Sound of Metal – GANADOR

Mejores efectos especiales

-Greyhound

-The Midnight Sky

-Mulan

-The One and Only Ivan

-Tenet – GANADOR

Mejor cortometraje británico animado

-The Fire Next Time

-The Owl and the Pussycat – GANADOR

-The Song of a Lost Boy

Mejor cortometraje británico

-Eyelash

-Lizard

-Lucky Break

-Miss Curvy

-The Present – GANADOR

Premio EE a una nueva estrella (votado por el público)

-Bukky Bakray – GANADOR

-Kingsley Ben-Adir

-Morfydd Clark

-Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

-Conrad Khan

