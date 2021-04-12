Nomadland gana Mejor Película en los premios BAFTA 2021

Seguimos en la temporada de premios. De esta forma, el día de ayer, 11 de abril, se llevaron a cabo los premios BAFTA, en donde Nomadland se llevó a casa otro premio a Mejor Película, posicionando a esta cinta como la candidata predilecta para ganar el gran Oscar a finales de este mes. A continuación puedes conocer la lista completa de ganadores.
Mejor Película:
-The Father
-The Mauritanian
-Nomadland – GANADOR
-Promising Young Woman
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película Británica
-Calm With Horses
-The Dig
-The Father
-His House
-Limbo
-The Mauritanian
-Mogul Mowgli
-Promising Young Woman – GANADOR
-Rocks
-Saint Maud
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
-His House – Remi Weekes (escritor/director) – GANADOR
-Limbo – Ben Sharrock (escritor/director), Irune Gurtubai (productor)
-Moffie – Jack Sidey (escritor/productor)
-Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (escritores)
-Saint Maud – Rose Glass (escritor/director), Oliver Kassman (productor)
Mejor Actriz
-Bukky Bakray, Rocks
-Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
-Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
-Frances McDormand, Nomadland – GANADORA
-Wunmi Mosaku, His House
-Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Mejor actor
-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
-Anthony Hopkins, The Father – GANADOR
-Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
-Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz de soporte
-Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
-Kosar Ali, Rocks
-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
-Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
-Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
-Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari – GANADORA
Mejor actor de soporte
-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – GANADOR
-Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
-Alan Kim, Minari
-Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
-Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
-Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Mejor director
-Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
-Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
-Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – GANADORA
-Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
-Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
-Another Round – GANADOR
-Dear Comrades!
-Les Misérables
-Minari
-Quo Vadis, Aida?
Mejor documental
-Collective
-David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
-The Dissident
-My Octopus Teacher – GANADOR
-The Social Dilemma
Mejor película animada
-Onward
-Soul – GANADOR
-Wolfwalkers
Mejor guion original
-Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
-Jack Fincher, Mank
-Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – GANADORA
-Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
-Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor guion adaptado
-Moira Buffini, The Dig
-Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – GANADOR
-Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
-Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Mejor música original
-Mank
-Minari
-News of the World
-Promising Young Woman
-Soul – GANADOR
Mejor cinematografía
-Judas and the Black Messiah
-Mank
-The Mauritanian
-News of the World
-Nomadland – GANADOR
Mejor edición
-The Father
-Nomadland
-Promising Young Woman
-Sound of Metal – GANADOR
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor casting
-Calm With Horses
-Judas and the Black Messiah
-Minari
-Promising Young Woman
-Rocks – GANADOR
Mejor diseño de producción
-The Dig
-The Father
-Mank – GANADOR
-News of the World
-Rebecca
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Ammonite
-The Dig
-Emma.
-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – GANADOR
-Mank
Mejor maquillaje y cabello
-The Dig
-Hillbilly Elegy
-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – GANADOR
-Mank
-Pinocchio
Mejor sonido
-Greyhound
-News of the World
-Nomadland
-Soul
-Sound of Metal – GANADOR
Mejores efectos especiales
-Greyhound
-The Midnight Sky
-Mulan
-The One and Only Ivan
-Tenet – GANADOR
Mejor cortometraje británico animado
-The Fire Next Time
-The Owl and the Pussycat – GANADOR
-The Song of a Lost Boy
Mejor cortometraje británico
-Eyelash
-Lizard
-Lucky Break
-Miss Curvy
-The Present – GANADOR
Premio EE a una nueva estrella (votado por el público)
-Bukky Bakray – GANADOR
-Kingsley Ben-Adir
-Morfydd Clark
-Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
-Conrad Khan