El veterano actor de voz de anime y videojuegos Matthew Mercer ha confirmado que interpretará a Ganondorf en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. El actor, que también se desempeña como Dungeon Master en la popular serie web Critical Role, anunció su último papel en Twitter.

“Acabo de recibir luz verde de Nintendo, así que finalmente puedo anunciar con absoluta felicidad que estoy interpretando a Ganondorf en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“, escribió Mercer.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.

An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx

