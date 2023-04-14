Matthew Mercer es la voz de Ganondorf en Tears of the Kingdom

14/04/2023

El veterano actor de voz de anime y videojuegos Matthew Mercer ha confirmado que interpretará a Ganondorf en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. El actor, que también se desempeña como Dungeon Master en la popular serie web Critical Role, anunció su último papel en Twitter.

“Acabo de recibir luz verde de Nintendo, así que finalmente puedo anunciar con absoluta felicidad que estoy interpretando a Ganondorf en The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“, escribió Mercer.

Continuó llamando al papel “un inmenso honor en el que me he lanzado para hacer justicia”. Mercer es conocido principalmente por su trabajo de actuación de voz en una amplia variedad de anime y videojuegos.

En el mundo del anime, sus papeles incluyen a Levi Ackerman en Attack on Titan, Jotaro Kujo en JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Trafalgar Law en One Piece y Falco en Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. También ha prestado su voz a una amplia variedad de videojuegos durante las últimas dos décadas.

Los papeles destacados incluyen a Leon en Resident Evil 6, Chrom en Fire Emblem Awakening, Cole Cassidy (antes Jesse McCree) en Overwatch, Ira en Kingdom Hearts y MacCready en Fallout 4. También es una de las pocas personas que ha estado involucrada tanto en la serie Mortal Kombat como en la de Street Fighter, habiendo interpretado anteriormente a Stryker en la primera y a Fei Long en la segunda.

Vía: VGC

