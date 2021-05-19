Llegan nuevas ofertas a PSN Store en juegos de PS5 y PS4

Otra semana, otro lote de ofertas en la PlayStation Network Store. Últimamente, Sony se ha portado bastante generoso con sus usuarios al ofrecer nuevos descuentos constantes en esta plataforma digital, y las más recientes promociones incluyen grandes rebajas tanto en juegos de PlayStation 5 como de PlayStation 4.

PS5

– Outriders – $44.99 USD

– Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.99 USD

– One Escape – $3.49 USD

PS4

– Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – $11.99 USD

– Crysis Remastered – $17.99 USD

– Streets of Rage 4 – $14.99 USD

– MediEvil – $14.99 USD

– Catherine: Full Body – $19.99 USD

– Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 USD

– Shenmue I & II – $7.49 USD

– The Raven Remastered – $4.49 USD

– Shadow of the Colossus – $9.99 USD

– Destroy All Humans – $25.99 USD

Todas estas ofertas estarán disponibles hasta el 2 de junio de este año, con excepción de Outriders para PS5 que podrás adquirir hasta el 26 de mayo.

Fuente: PS Prices