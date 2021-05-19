Advertisement

Llegan nuevas ofertas a PSN Store en juegos de PS5 y PS4

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 19/05/2021 12:27 pm

Otra semana, otro lote de ofertas en la PlayStation Network Store. Últimamente, Sony se ha portado bastante generoso con sus usuarios al ofrecer nuevos descuentos constantes en esta plataforma digital, y las más recientes promociones incluyen grandes rebajas tanto en juegos de PlayStation 5 como de PlayStation 4.

PS5

– Outriders – $44.99 USD

– Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.99 USD

– One Escape – $3.49 USD

PS4

– Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – $11.99 USD

– Crysis Remastered – $17.99 USD

– Streets of Rage 4 – $14.99 USD

– MediEvil – $14.99 USD

– Catherine: Full Body – $19.99 USD

– Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 USD

– Shenmue I & II – $7.49 USD

– The Raven Remastered – $4.49 USD

– Shadow of the Colossus – $9.99 USD

– Destroy All Humans – $25.99 USD

Todas estas ofertas estarán disponibles hasta el 2 de junio de este año, con excepción de Outriders para PS5 que podrás adquirir hasta el 26 de mayo.

Fuente: PS Prices


Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter

