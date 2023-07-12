Revelan a los nominados al Emmy 2023

Durante el año los únicos premios relevantes a los proyectos audiovisuales no son los Oscars, puesto que también existen los Emmys, mismos que se enfocan en lo mejor de la televisión. Y ahora, se han dado a conocer justamente a los nominados de la edición 2023, donde hay promesas bastante interesantes no solo a actores, sino también directores.

Acá la lista completa de nominados:

Categoría de películas y series de TV

Series limitadas

Beef

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Película de TV

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Director de Serie

Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)

Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Escritor para películas o series

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Actor principal

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Actriz principal

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Actor de soporte

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Actriz de soporte

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Categoría de drama

Series de Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Director de serie de drama

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Escritor de series de drama

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Actor principal de series de drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actriz principal de series de drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Actor de soporte de drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Actriz de soporte de drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Actor invitado en serie drama

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Actriz invitada en serie drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Categoría de comedia

Series de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Director de series de comedia

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)

Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)

Escritor de series de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Actor principal de series de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actriz principal de series de comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Actor de soporte de series de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Actriz de soporte de series de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Actor invitado en serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en series de comedia

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Categoría de Reality

Anfitrión de Reality

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Programa de competencias

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Categoría de variedades

Series de habla varias

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Series varias escritor

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variedades en vivo

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Especial variedades

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Animación

Programa animado

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Documental

Series documental

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Especial documental

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Recuerda que los premios Emmy celebran el próximo 18 de septiembre.

Vía: Disscussingfilm