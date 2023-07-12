Revelan a los nominados al Emmy 2023

12/07/2023

Durante el año los únicos premios relevantes a los proyectos audiovisuales no son los Oscars, puesto que también existen los Emmys, mismos que se enfocan en lo mejor de la televisión. Y ahora, se han dado a conocer justamente a los nominados de la edición 2023, donde hay promesas bastante interesantes no solo a actores, sino también directores.

Acá la lista completa de nominados:

Categoría de películas y series de TV

Series limitadas

Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Película de TV

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Director de Serie

Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)
Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Escritor para películas o series

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Actor principal

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef

Actriz principal

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef

Actor de soporte

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Actriz de soporte

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Categoría de drama

Series de Drama

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Director de serie de drama

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Escritor de series de drama

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Actor principal de series de drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actriz principal de series de drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Actor de soporte de drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Actriz de soporte de drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Actor invitado en serie drama

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Actriz invitada en serie drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Categoría de comedia

Series de comedia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Director de series de comedia

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)

Escritor de series de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Actor principal de series de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actriz principal de series de comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Actor de soporte de series de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Actriz de soporte de series de comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Actor invitado en serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Actriz invitada en series de comedia

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Categoría de Reality

Anfitrión de Reality

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Programa de competencias

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Categoría de variedades

Series de habla varias

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Series varias escritor

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Variedades en vivo

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards

Especial variedades

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Animación

Programa animado

Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

Documental

Series documental

100 Foot Wave (HBO)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Especial documental

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)
Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Recuerda que los premios Emmy celebran el próximo 18 de septiembre.

Vía: Disscussingfilm

Pleca-Amazon-OK

 

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Aldo López
Músico que le quiso entrar a esto de los videojuegos
Sigue a Aldo_Lawson1 en Twitter
