Revelan a los nominados al Emmy 2023

Durante el año los únicos premios relevantes a los proyectos audiovisuales no son los Oscars, puesto que también existen los Emmys, mismos que se enfocan en lo mejor de la televisión. Y ahora, se han dado a conocer justamente a los nominados de la edición 2023, donde hay promesas bastante interesantes no solo a actores, sino también directores.
Acá la lista completa de nominados:
Categoría de películas y series de TV
Series limitadas
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Película de TV
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Director de Serie
Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)
Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Escritor para películas o series
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Actor principal
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Actriz principal
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Actor de soporte
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
Actriz de soporte
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Categoría de drama
Series de Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Director de serie de drama
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Escritor de series de drama
Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Actor principal de series de drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actriz principal de series de drama
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Actor de soporte de drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Actriz de soporte de drama
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Actor invitado en serie drama
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Actriz invitada en serie drama
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Categoría de comedia
Series de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Director de series de comedia
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)
Escritor de series de comedia
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Actor principal de series de comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actriz principal de series de comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Actor de soporte de series de comedia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Actriz de soporte de series de comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Actor invitado en serie de comedia
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Actriz invitada en series de comedia
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Categoría de Reality
Anfitrión de Reality
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Programa de competencias
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Categoría de variedades
Series de habla varias
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Series varias escritor
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variedades en vivo
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Especial variedades
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Animación
Programa animado
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Documental
Series documental
100 Foot Wave (HBO)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Especial documental
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)
Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Recuerda que los premios Emmy celebran el próximo 18 de septiembre.
Vía: Disscussingfilm