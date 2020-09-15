Ilustración combina a The Last of Us Part II con el arte de Studio Ghibli

The Last of Us Part II es considerada una de las mejoras obras de la generación actual. A pesar de todas las reseñas negativas y controversias alrededor del juego, el trabajo de Naughty Dog tiene fans talentosos por todo el mundo. Uno de estos ha creado una serie de ilustraciones que combinan The Last of Us Part II con las películas de Studio Ghibli.

Mincho es un artista que cuenta con un peculiar diseño inspirado en las pinturas estilo Ukiyo-e, y no hace mucho decidió crear una serie de ilustraciones basadas en escenas clásicas del segundo juego de The Last of Us. Ahora no podemos dejar de pensar en cómo se vería una película de este trabajo hecha por Studio Ghibli.

En temas relacionados, The Last of Us Part II es el juego más terminado en la historia del PS4. De igual forma, así fue cómo reaccionó Cascina Caradonna, actriz de este título, al verse a su personaje dentro del juego.

Vía: Mincho