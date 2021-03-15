Éstos son todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar de 2021

Pese a que la pandemia del COVID-19 creó una serie de retos para el cine, esta industria logró entregarnos una serie de buenas películas que necesitan ser reconocidas. De esta forma, los Premios Óscar ha revelado su lista de nominados a su ceremonia número 93, en donde Mank de David Fincher encabeza con 10 nominaciones, incluido mejor película.

Gracias a la pandemia, la ceremonia de los Óscar no se llevó a cabo en febrero como usualmente sucede, y ahora se celebrará el próximo 25 de abril de 2021. En esta ocasión, destaca la nominación de Anthony Hopkins como Mejor Actor por The Father, ya que se convierte en la persona de mayor edad en ser nominado en esta categoría a sus 83 años. A continuación puedes conocer la lista completa de nominados este año:

Mejor película

-The Father

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Mank

-Minari

-Nomadland

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor de soporte

-Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

-Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

-Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

-Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de soporte

-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

-Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

-Olivia Colman, The Father

-Amanda Seyfried, Mank

-Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Emma

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-Mulan

-Pinocchio

Mejor música original

-Da 5 Bloods

-Mank

-Minari

-News of the World

-Soul

Mejor corto animado

-Burrow

-Genius Loci

-If Anything Happens I Love You

-Opera

-Yes-People

Mejor corto

-Feeling Through

-The Letter Room

-The Present

-Two Distant Strangers

-White Eye

Mejor audio

-Greyhound

-Mank

-News of the World

-Soul

-Sound of Metal

Mejor guion adaptado

-Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

-The Father

-Nomadland

-One Night in Miami

-The White Tiger

Mejor guion original

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Minari

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor principal

-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Anthony Hopkins, The Father

-Gary Oldman, Mank

-Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actriz principal

-Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

-Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

-Frances McDormand, Nomadland

-Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor película animada

-Onward

-Over the Moon

-A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

-Soul

-Wolfwalkers

Mejor cinematografía

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Mank

-News of the World

-Nomadland

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor dirección

-Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

-David Fincher, Mank

-Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

-Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor película documental

-Collective

-Crip Camp

-The Mole Agent

-My Octopus Teacher

-Time

Mejor corto documental

-Colette

-A Concerto Is a Conversation

-Do Not Split

-Hunger Ward

-A Love Song for Latasha

Mejor edición

-The Father

-Nomadland

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película internacional

-Another Round

-Better Days

-Collective

-The Man Who Sold His Skin

-Quo Vadis, Aida?

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-Emma

-Hillbilly Elegy

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-Pinocchio

Mejor canción original

-Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

-Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

-Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

-Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

-Speak Now, One Night in Miami…

Mejor diseño de producción

-The Father

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-News of the World

-Tenet

Mejores efectos visuales

-Love and Monsters

-The Midnight Sky

-Mulan

-The One and Only Ivan

-Tenet

Vía: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas