El público no está feliz con el supuesto remake de The Last of Us

9/04/2021

En la madrugada del día de hoy, 9 de abril, surgió un nuevo reporte en donde se señala que Naughty Dog está trabajando en un remake de The Last of Us, juego que llegó al mercado en 2013, para el PS5. Sin embargo, esta revelación ha causado una controversia sobre el papel que juegan los estudios de SIE en las grandes producciones AAA y, en general, el público no está entusiasmado por volver a jugar el título que llegó a sus manos hace ocho años.

Una simple búsqueda en Twitter resulta en una serie de comentarios de gente confundida por esta decisión, público que simplemente no desea ver el remake de The Last of Us, y personas que se burlan por lo extraño que suena esta situación.

“The Last of Us salió hace 8 años, se remasterizó hace 7 años, obtuvo una actualización de PS4 Pro hace 5 años y otra actualización de rendimiento que redujo los tiempos de carga a una fracción hace 6 meses.

 ¿Y ese nuevo estudio se está utilizando para rehacerlo por completo?”

¿Un remake? ¿Por qué? Esto no va de PS1 a PS4. El juego aún no tiene ocho años.

Siento que podrían dedicar su tiempo y esfuerzo a una nueva IP o franquicia que realmente podría usarla.

 Y me encanta Last of Us, de verdad, pero déjalo, por favor”.

“Franquicias de PlayStation que están muertas:

 – Sly Cooper

 – Resistance

 – Jak y Daxter

 – SOCOM

 – Gravity Rush

 – Twisted Metal

 También PlayStation: “Rehagamos el primer The Last Of Us”.

“Jim Ryan: ‘¿Quién quiere jugar con juegos antiguos?’

También Jim Ryan: ‘¿No están emocionados por TLOU ReRemastered para PS5?’”

“No hagan un remake The Last of Us… mejor un demake. Quiero jugarlo en Genesis”.

“Todos los que pidieron un remake de TLOU”.

“¿Por qué Sony está rehaciendo The Last of Us cuando podrían rehacer al PlayStation Vita?”

Puedes conocer más sobre este supuesto proyecto aquí. De igual forma, parece que Bend Studios no está trabajando en Days Gone 2 y estarían a cargo del siguiente Uncharted.

Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
