El público no está feliz con el supuesto remake de The Last of Us

En la madrugada del día de hoy, 9 de abril, surgió un nuevo reporte en donde se señala que Naughty Dog está trabajando en un remake de The Last of Us, juego que llegó al mercado en 2013, para el PS5. Sin embargo, esta revelación ha causado una controversia sobre el papel que juegan los estudios de SIE en las grandes producciones AAA y, en general, el público no está entusiasmado por volver a jugar el título que llegó a sus manos hace ocho años.

Una simple búsqueda en Twitter resulta en una serie de comentarios de gente confundida por esta decisión, público que simplemente no desea ver el remake de The Last of Us, y personas que se burlan por lo extraño que suena esta situación.

“The Last of Us salió hace 8 años, se remasterizó hace 7 años, obtuvo una actualización de PS4 Pro hace 5 años y otra actualización de rendimiento que redujo los tiempos de carga a una fracción hace 6 meses. ¿Y ese nuevo estudio se está utilizando para rehacerlo por completo?”

The Last of Us came out 8 years ago, got remastered 7 years ago, got a PS4 Pro upgrade 5 years ago and another performance update cutting load times to a fraction 6 months ago And that new studio is being used to completely remake it? pic.twitter.com/Chv5YoVQT3 — Corey Cudney (@CoreyCudney) April 9, 2021

¿Un remake? ¿Por qué? Esto no va de PS1 a PS4. El juego aún no tiene ocho años. Siento que podrían dedicar su tiempo y esfuerzo a una nueva IP o franquicia que realmente podría usarla. Y me encanta Last of Us, de verdad, pero déjalo, por favor”.

A remake? Why? This isn’t going from PS1 to PS4. The game isn’t even eight years old yet. I just feel that time and effort could be placed in a new IP or franchise that could really use it. And I love Last of Us, I really do, but reel it back, please. https://t.co/jYvmLcZb5D — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) April 9, 2021

“Franquicias de PlayStation que están muertas: – Sly Cooper – Resistance – Jak y Daxter – SOCOM – Gravity Rush – Twisted Metal También PlayStation: “Rehagamos el primer The Last Of Us”.

PlayStation franchises that are dead: – Sly Cooper

– Resistance

– Jak & Daxter

– SOCOM

– Gravity Rush

– Twisted Metal Also PlayStation: “Let’s remake the first The Last Of Us” — Matty (@G27Status) April 9, 2021

“Jim Ryan: ‘¿Quién quiere jugar con juegos antiguos?’ También Jim Ryan: ‘¿No están emocionados por TLOU ReRemastered para PS5?’”

Jim Ryan: "Who wants to play old games?" Also Jim Ryan: "Aren't you guys excited for TLOU ReRemastered for PS5?" pic.twitter.com/QTv1sYIuDN — 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣 𝙎.⚓ (@MultiverseShow) April 9, 2021

“No hagan un remake The Last of Us… mejor un demake. Quiero jugarlo en Genesis”.

Don’t remake The Last of Us… demake it. I wanna play it on Genesis. — 𝙱𝚎𝚗 𝙱𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚕𝚒 (@SuperBentendo) April 9, 2021

“Todos los que pidieron un remake de TLOU”.

Everyone who asked for a remake of TLOU pic.twitter.com/mruHT4x8MB — TONY #TeamGodzilla (@AangsAirForces) April 9, 2021

“¿Por qué Sony está rehaciendo The Last of Us cuando podrían rehacer al PlayStation Vita?”

why is sony remaking the last of us when they could just remake the playstation vita — wheel (@wheel_able) April 9, 2021

Puedes conocer más sobre este supuesto proyecto aquí. De igual forma, parece que Bend Studios no está trabajando en Days Gone 2 y estarían a cargo del siguiente Uncharted.

Vía: Twitter