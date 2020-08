Cosplayer nos muestra el lado más sexy de Hawks, el héroe No. 2 de MHA

View this post on Instagram

Happy BNHA OVA Release Day! ❤️ And thank you so much for your kind words on my Hawks Promo post yesterday, it means more than you know! 🥺 • • • Wings by @lovegoodcosplay! 📷: @makayla.km {#alisonshawks #hawkscosplay #hawks #myheroacademia #myheroacademiacosplay #bnhacosplay #bnha #keigotakami #femcosplay #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #femhawks #vizshare}