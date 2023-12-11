TODOS los nominados a los Golden Globes 2024

Con el final del 2023 aproximándose, ha llegado el momento de mirar al pasado y revisar todo lo que vimos en los últimos 12 meses. De esta forma, recientemente se dieron a conocer a todos los nominados a la siguiente edición de Golden Globes, en donde no solo veremos más competidores por premio, sino que se han sumado dos nuevas categorías.

Para comenzar, la selección de participantes por categoría ha aumentado de cinco a seis. Junto a esto, se han sumado dos competencias más. Para comenzar, tenemos a Mejor comediante de televisión, el cual se otorgará al evento de stand-up más aclamado de los últimos meses. Por su parte, y de manera controversial, se une Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla, el cual premiará a los blockbusters de Hollywood, y ya ha llamado la atención al compararse a los premios por Momento de alegría y Favorito de los fans que vimos en la última edición de los Óscar.

La siguiente edición de los Golden Globes se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero a las 5:00 PM (hora del Pacífico), o 7:00 PM (Hora de la Ciudad de México). Además de su transmisión por la televisión, también se podrán streamear en Paramount+. Sin más que añadir, estos son los nominados a esta ceremonia.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión – Drama

-1923

-The Crown

-The Diplomat

-The Last of Us

-The Morning Show

-Succession

Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o Drama

-Abbott Elementary

-Barry

-The Bear

-Jury Duty

-Only Murders in the Building

-Ted Lasso

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

-All the Light We Cannot See

-Beef

-Daisy Jones & The Six

-Fargo

-Fellow Travelers

-Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor actuación para un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

-Brian Cox, Succession

-Kiernan Culkin, Succession

-Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

-Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

-Jeremy Strong, Succession

-Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actuación para una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

-Helen Mirren, 1923

-Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

-Keri Russell, The Diplomat

-Sarah Snook, Succession

-Imelda Staunton, The Crown

-Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor actuación para un actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

-Bill Hader, Barry

-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

-Jason Segel, Shrinking

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actuación para una actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

-Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

-Elle Fanning, The Great

-Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

-Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

-Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Mejor actuación para un actor de soporte en una serie de Comedia-Musical o Drama

-Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

-Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

-James Marsden, Jury Duty

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

-Alan Ruck, Succession

-Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Mejor actuación para una actriz de soporte en una serie de Comedia-Musical o Drama

-Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

-Abby Elliott, The Bear

-Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

-J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

-Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

-Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actuación para un actor en una miniserie, antología o película para televisión

-Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

-Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

-Jon Hamm, Fargo

-Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

-David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

-Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor actuación para una actriz en una miniserie, antología o película para televisión

-Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

-Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

-Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

-Juno Temple, Fargo

-Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

-Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor actuación para una comedia de stand-up en televisión

-Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

-Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

-Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

-Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

-Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

-Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

PELÍCULAS

Mejor Película – Drama

-Anatomy of a Fall

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Past Lives

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

-Air

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-The Holdovers

-May December

-Poor Things

Mejor Director – Película

-Bradley Cooper, Maestro

-Greta Gerwig, Barbie

-Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

-Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

-Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor Guion – Película

–Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

–Poor Things, Tony McNamara

-Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

–Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese

–Past Lives, Celine Song

–Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

Mejor actor en una película – Drama

-Bradley Cooper, Maestro

-Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Colman Domingo, Rustin

-Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

-Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

-Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Mejor actriz en una película – Drama

-Annette Bening, Nyad

-Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

-Greta Lee, Past Lives

-Carey Mulligan, Maestro

-Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor actor en una película – Musical o Comedia

-Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

-Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

-Matt Damon, Air

-Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

-Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

-Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz en una película – Musical o Comedia

-Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

-Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

-Natalie Portman, May December

-Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

-Margot Robbie, Barbie

-Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor de soporte

-Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

-Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

-Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

-Ryan Gosling, Barbie

-Charles Melton, May December

-Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de soporte

-Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

-Jodie Foster, Nyad

-Julianne Moore, May December

-Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor Película – Internacional

-Anatomy of a Fall

-Fallen Leaves

-Io Capitano

-Past Lives

-Society of the Snow

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor música original – Película

-Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

-Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

-Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

-Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

-Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original – Película

-“Addicted to Romance” de Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

-“Dance the Night” de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin, Barbie

-“I’m Just Ken” de Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

-“Peaches” de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-“Road to Freedom” de Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

-“What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

Mejor Película – Animada

-The Boy and The Heron

-Elemental

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-Suzume

-Wish

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en una película

-Barbie

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

-John Wick: Chapter 4

-Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

-Oppenheimer

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Recuerda, la siguiente edición de los Golden Globes se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero de 2024. En temas relacionados, Killers of the Flower Moon ya está disponible en servicios de streaming. De igual forma, la preventa de El Niño y la Garza ya está disponible.

Nota del Editor:

2023 fue un buen año para el cine. No tan bombástico como en previas ocasiones, pero uno que valió la pena. De la lista, la cinta que no he visto y ya no puedo esperar para que llegue a México es Poor Things, la cual, seguramente, tendrá múltiples premios en esta ceremonia.

Vía: Discussing Film