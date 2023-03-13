Todos los ganadores del Oscar 2023

Después de bastante tiempo de espera, al fin se están celebrando una vez más los Óscares, ceremonia que premia lo mejor de cine a nivel mundial y también Hollywood. Este año promete valer bastante la pena con películas excelentes como Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin y mucho más.
Acá la lista con los ganadores de la noche:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Triangle of Sadness
-Women Talking
MEJOR ACTOR
-Austin Butler, Elvis
-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brendan Fraser, The Whale – GANADOR
-Paul Mescal, Aftersun
-Bill Nighy, Living
MEJOR ACTRIZ
-Cate Blanchett, Tár
-Ana de Armas, Blonde
-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADORA
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE
-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Hong Chau, The Whale
-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADORA
-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR ACTOR DE SOPORTE
-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECTOR
-Todd Field, Tár
-Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR
-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Triangle of Sadness
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Living
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Women Talking – GANADOR
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – GANADOR
-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
-The Sea Beast
-Turning Red
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
-All That Breathes
-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
-Fire of Love
-A House Made of Splinters
-Navalny – GANADOR
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR
-Argentina, Argentina, 1985
-Belgium, Close
-Poland, EO
-Ireland, The Quiet Girl
MEJOR EDICIÓN
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR
-Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
-Elvis
-Empire of Light
-Tár
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR
-Babylon
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-Babylon
-Elvis
-The Fabelmans
MEJOR VESTUARIO
-Babylon
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – GANADOR
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water – GANADOR
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR SONIDO
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Batman
-Elvis
-Top Gun: Maverick – GANADOR
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Elvis
-The Whale – GANADOR
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
-“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
-“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
-“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-“Naatu Naatu” de RRR – GANADOR
-“This Is a Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR CORTO
-An Irish Goodbye – GANADOR
-Ivalu
-Le Pupille
-Night Ride
-The Red Suitcase
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
-The Elephant Whisperers – GANADOR
-Haulout
-How Do You Measure a Year?
-The Martha Mitchell Effect
-Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – GANADOR
-The Flying Sailor
-Ice Merchants
-My Year of Dicks
-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Nota del editor: Vaya que ha sido una buena premiación, hubo cosas que ya se veían venir, pero otras que para nada. Además, siempre es un gusto cuando ponen en pantalla el reconocimiento a quienes ya no están con nosotros.