Todos los ganadores del Oscar 2023

Después de bastante tiempo de espera, al fin se están celebrando una vez más los Óscares, ceremonia que premia lo mejor de cine a nivel mundial y también Hollywood. Este año promete valer bastante la pena con películas excelentes como Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin y mucho más.

Acá la lista con los ganadores de la noche:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Triangle of Sadness

-Women Talking

MEJOR ACTOR

-Austin Butler, Elvis

-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brendan Fraser, The Whale – GANADOR

-Paul Mescal, Aftersun

-Bill Nighy, Living

MEJOR ACTRIZ

-Cate Blanchett, Tár

-Ana de Armas, Blonde

-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADORA

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE

-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Hong Chau, The Whale

-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADORA

-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR ACTOR DE SOPORTE

-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECTOR

-Todd Field, Tár

-Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Living

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Women Talking – GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – GANADOR

-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

-The Sea Beast

-Turning Red

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

-All That Breathes

-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

-Fire of Love

-A House Made of Splinters

-Navalny – GANADOR

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR

-Argentina, Argentina, 1985

-Belgium, Close

-Poland, EO

-Ireland, The Quiet Girl

MEJOR EDICIÓN

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR

-Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

-Elvis

-Empire of Light

-Tár

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR

-Babylon

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

-All Quiet on the Western Front – GANADOR

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Babylon

-Elvis

-The Fabelmans

MEJOR VESTUARIO

-Babylon

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – GANADOR

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water – GANADOR

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR SONIDO

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Batman

-Elvis

-Top Gun: Maverick – GANADOR

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Elvis

-The Whale – GANADOR

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

-“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

-“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

-“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-“Naatu Naatu” de RRR – GANADOR

-“This Is a Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR CORTO

-An Irish Goodbye – GANADOR

-Ivalu

-Le Pupille

-Night Ride

-The Red Suitcase

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

-The Elephant Whisperers – GANADOR

-Haulout

-How Do You Measure a Year?

-The Martha Mitchell Effect

-Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – GANADOR

-The Flying Sailor

-Ice Merchants

-My Year of Dicks

-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Nota del editor: Vaya que ha sido una buena premiación, hubo cosas que ya se veían venir, pero otras que para nada. Además, siempre es un gusto cuando ponen en pantalla el reconocimiento a quienes ya no están con nosotros.