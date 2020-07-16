Recrean a los personajes de Avatar con el estilo de Studio Ghibli

A pesar de ser considerado como una caricatura, Avatar: La Leyenda de Aang, tiene una enorme base de fans, tanto jóvenes como adultos. Esta serie original de Nickelodeon debutó en 2005, y desde entonces ha logrado ganarse el corazón de cientos de personas en todo el mundo. Ahora, gracias al trabajo de un talentoso artista, ya sabemos cómo se verían sus personajes si hubiesen sido creados por Studio Ghibli.
Por medio de Instagram, la artista Amara Gantz nos comparte unas sensacionales ilustraciones que te harán desear por una colaboración entre Ghibli y Avatar cuanto antes:
View this post on Instagram
Ghibli style x Avatar commission for @ninaline__ !! 🔥 ~ She has such aesthetic friends 😭 I really love doing these types of pieces!! ~ #avatar #avatarthelastairbender #atla #benders #firebender #waterbender #commission #art #drawing #ghibli #studioghibliredraw #studioghibli #sketch
View this post on Instagram
Avatar gang in the Ghibli style!! (or an attempt at that) 🔥 ~ This was very fun to sketch out – although getting the Ghibli style is really hard and i don’t think I could ever do it justice 🥺 Zuko was definitely my favourite to draw. 💘 ~ #zuko #art #ghibli #studioghibli #disney #avatar #avatarthelastairbender #fanart #uncleiroh #ghibli #howlsmovingcastle #aang #katara #anime #sketch
View this post on Instagram
“She likes my spark!” 🔥 Zuko + Ghibli style with little Calcifer! ~ ~ I can’t believe I didn’t think of adding Calcifer to the last one!! I truly love drawing/recreating the Ghibli style. I owe this idea to the lovely people who commented on my last Tiktok! 🥺 ~ ~ #zuko #zukofanart #atla #avatar #avatarthelastairbender #uncleiroh #ghibli #studioghibli #howlsmovingcastle #calcifer #shelikesmyspark #vintage #anime #art #drawing #sketch
Sabemos que estas ilustraciones te dejaron con ganas de ver a personajes de otras franquicias dibujados al estilo de Studio Ghibli, y si ese es el caso, entonces hoy es tu día de suerte, pues otros artistas también se han encargado de ilustrar a personajes de Dragon Ball con este estilo, o si prefieres algo más femenino, también puedes ver las recreaciones de algunas princesas de Disney.
Fuente: Amara Gantz