Recrean a los personajes de Avatar con el estilo de Studio Ghibli

TRENDING

POR ERROR, GASTA 15 MIL PESOS EN PLAYSTATION PLUS
NAUGHTY DOG RESPONDE A LAS AMENAZAS DE MUERTE HACIA TRABAJADORES
ESPECTACULAR CORTO MUESTRA CÓMO SERÍA EVANGELION EN LA VIDA REAL
AQUÍ 30 MINUTOS DE GAMEPLAY DE ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA
REVELAN POSIBLE VENTANA DE LANZAMIENTO PARA RE8
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA ESTRENA SENSACIONAL TRÁILER EN JAPONÉS
SECUELA DE CHICKEN LITTLE PERDERÁ UNA DE SUS ACTRICES ORIGINALES
HABRÁ NUEVAS LOCACIONES EN MARVEL´S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
YA SE FILTRÓ PAPER MARIO: THE ORIGAMI KING EN INTERNET
LA PELÍCULA DE MONSTER HUNTER SE VA HASTA 2021
HALO INFINITE MOSTRARÁ SU CAMPAÑA EN EL XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE
AQUÍ EL NUEVO GAMEPLAY DE PAPER MARIO: THE ORIGAMI KING
CRYSIS REMASTERED SÍ SALDRÁ EN JULIO, PERO SOLO EN SWITCH
THE BATMAN TENDRÁ UN SPIN-OFF EN HBO MAX
ESCRITOR DE HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST ABANDONA GUERRILLA GAMES
Por 0 COMENTARIOS 16/07/2020 6:32 pm

AANG

A pesar de ser considerado como una caricatura, Avatar: La Leyenda de Aang, tiene una enorme base de fans, tanto jóvenes como adultos. Esta serie original de Nickelodeon debutó en 2005, y desde entonces ha logrado ganarse el corazón de cientos de personas en todo el mundo. Ahora, gracias al trabajo de un talentoso artista, ya sabemos cómo se verían sus personajes si hubiesen sido creados por Studio Ghibli.

Por medio de Instagram, la artista Amara Gantz nos comparte unas sensacionales ilustraciones que te harán desear por una colaboración entre Ghibli y Avatar cuanto antes:

Sabemos que estas ilustraciones te dejaron con ganas de ver a personajes de otras franquicias dibujados al estilo de Studio Ghibli, y si ese es el caso, entonces hoy es tu día de suerte, pues otros artistas también se han encargado de ilustrar a personajes de Dragon Ball con este estilo, o si prefieres algo más femenino, también puedes ver las recreaciones de algunas princesas de Disney.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fuente: Amara Gantz


Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter

Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix