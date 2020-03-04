Pokémon Sword and Shield dominan nuevamente las ventas en Japón

Las tablas de ventas japonesas de Famitsu ya están disponibles para la semana del 24 de febrero al 1 de marzo, revelando que, una vez más, Pokémon Sword and Shield ha regresado al tope como el juego mejor vendido y popular entre el público nipón.

Ambos juegos han vendido aproximadamente 24,886 unidades combinados esta semana, superando al mejor vendido de la semana pasada, Persona 5 Scramble. La Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection debutó en sexto lugar, con 11,610 copias vendidas en Switch. Aquí te dejamos el resto del top 10:

1) [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield (Pokémon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 24.886 / 3.470.674

2) [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Atlus) {2020.02.20} – 19.504 / 135.499

3) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} – 12.510 / 1.285.095

4) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} – 11.958 / 2.793.235

5) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 11.635 / 3.581.055

6) [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} – 11.610 / NUEVO

7) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} – 8.958 / 704.963

8) [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Atlus) {2020.02.20} – 8.889 / 55.304

9) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} – 7.650 / 1.354.554

10) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 7.644 / 165.331

Fuente: Famitsu