Fans de New Horizons recrean icónicas portadas de discos con K.K Slider

Una vez más Animal Crossing: New Horizons ha demostrado que es capaz de encajar perfectamente en cualquier tipo de medio. En esta isla, los jugadores pueden obtener una amplia colección de discos de K.K. Slider. Estas canciones vienen con sus propias portadas, las cuales han inspirado a cientos de artistas a recrear algunos de los álbumes más populares, pero con este adorable perro como el centro de atención.

Algunas de estas obras incluyen discos de My Chemical Romance (para todos los emos que llevamos dentro), Nirvana, Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy, The Weekend, David Bowie, Blur, Gorillaz y muchos más. Sin embargo, una duda persigue a muchos fans, ¿y los homenajes a Luis Miguel?

Seeing folks doing the KK Slider Album covers… I had to get in on that action. Here's some Nirvana. (posted it twice so the crop doesn't kill it) #ACNH #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/G7s4KB69BE — H0lyhandgrenade (@h0lysarthole) April 21, 2020

Wanted to give it a shot to the KK slider album thing pic.twitter.com/3zsEf1zgXx — Tanuki enthusiast (@kemafili) April 20, 2020

My KK Slider album contribution I hope no one did this yet pic.twitter.com/bEqTIoHGla — jackie (@drawckie) April 20, 2020

Stream KK Sliders new album, Hot Pink, for clear skin #ACNH pic.twitter.com/OoZFkEGQvg — ⋆ s e l ⋆ (@Heartyish) April 21, 2020

kk slider album cover redraw / joanne pic.twitter.com/UitJQTQsaI — lais (@laislibe) April 20, 2020

K.K. Slider and his gang are ready to FEEL GOOD. (Based on the tag started by @ajemtattoo where you draw a K.K. album based on a real group! Amazing concept!)#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #kkslider #ACNH pic.twitter.com/GsJOMQYpUr — ZeTrystan (@SnailSyrup) April 21, 2020

I was like man what should I do today besides draw a kk slider album and then did nothing else pic.twitter.com/AO2MBOujHb — emiett (@EmiettScribbles) April 20, 2020

THE NAME OF THIS BAND IS K.K. HEADS talking heads is my fav band of all time so i had to draw one of their best albums for a kk slider album redraw! pic.twitter.com/zxPUUfUUVE — ?A? (@GUMB4LL_CH4RM) April 20, 2020

jumping on the kk slider album art bandwagon pic.twitter.com/03BM270C5w — ?? (@fffef0) April 20, 2020

this is what i have to offer to the kk slider album trend ?? #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/8QxSu1iOST — angel!!? TMA S5… (@adriabun) April 19, 2020

I had to try my hand at the KK Slider album cover with an album I listened to so much I can play it perfectly in my head jkghdkgslk pic.twitter.com/wsci8NCADc — Byron @ CEO of giomistrish (@Mr13eyond) April 21, 2020

i saw the #kkslider album challenge and had a vision pic.twitter.com/fg6vLfQii3 — ? carmico ? (@carmiico) April 20, 2020

i love the kk slider album meme so much so i HAD TO #acnh #kkslider pic.twitter.com/44eCY9tOiJ — goob (@lemongaab) April 20, 2020

So. I redrew an album cover but with kk slider on the front. Behold. pic.twitter.com/csTXBJ2wu7 — sarah.g ?? (@sarahg_draws) April 20, 2020

I wanted to hop on that K.K. Slider album cover trend. I absolutely love Fleetwood Mac ;v; pic.twitter.com/zysFRBlMag — ? Noel Rodriguez? Dinosaur King (@Komoroshi) April 20, 2020

shamelessly hopping on the kk slider album cover train pic.twitter.com/EAADyzNL8I — zucker struggle tweets (@alisyons_) April 20, 2020

Uno de mis favoritos:

KK プラス

I heard people were redrawing their favorite albums with KK Slider so I couldn't resist. pic.twitter.com/LXv0K4wHrW — Justin Wharton (Vaporwave Legend) (@justwharton) April 21, 2020

loving this kk slider album redraw trend so i had to put something together real quick pic.twitter.com/6LqCkDERU6 — daisygator ?? (@daisygator) April 20, 2020

The College Dropout is my fav kk slider album hands down pic.twitter.com/g2HaewHV8Z — ethan (@evaqart) April 20, 2020

In the dodo plane over the sea,,, finished up my kk slider album cover redraw challenge and umm I think i did an okay job?? #ACNH #kkslider pic.twitter.com/SFRYL0yHTf — Isbl (@isbleh) April 21, 2020

Did the tiktok challenge where u draw kk slider in your favorite album cover pic.twitter.com/rjMJ25fWPP — Bri (@alienbri) April 19, 2020

not an illustrator by any means but i wanted to have some fun with this….. cmon KK Fancy pic.twitter.com/becejWR4jd — brandon ! (@brandonmilktea) April 21, 2020

Otro de mis favoritos:

i love ppl putting mr slider in their favorite albums and. My brain wouldn’t shut up until i made this pic.twitter.com/lc5F8ew5Sq — ?sadfest? (@holydangyo) April 20, 2020

this kk slider trend is pretty fun #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/jXUdYMjZ6j — ? Grant ? (@drsoupcan) April 20, 2020

Stream Fine Line by KK Styles you cowards pic.twitter.com/iFAXWNsTU4 — ???? ♥ (@the_baldinosaur) April 21, 2020

En temas similares, aquí te contamos todo lo que llegará a New Horizons en los próximos meses. De igual forma, este juego se ha convertido en el tercer mejor lanzamiento de Nintendo en Estados Unidos.

Vía: Twitter