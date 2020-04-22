Fans de New Horizons recrean icónicas portadas de discos con K.K Slider

22/04/2020

Una vez más Animal Crossing: New Horizons ha demostrado que es capaz de encajar perfectamente en cualquier tipo de medio. En esta isla, los jugadores pueden obtener una amplia colección de discos de K.K. Slider. Estas canciones vienen con sus propias portadas, las cuales han inspirado a cientos de artistas a recrear algunos de los álbumes más populares, pero con este adorable perro como el centro de atención.

Algunas de estas obras incluyen discos de My Chemical Romance (para todos los emos que llevamos dentro), Nirvana, Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy, The Weekend, David Bowie, Blur, Gorillaz y muchos más. Sin embargo, una duda persigue a muchos fans, ¿y los homenajes a Luis Miguel?

Uno de mis favoritos:

Otro de mis favoritos:

En temas similares, aquí te contamos todo lo que llegará a New Horizons en los próximos meses. De igual forma, este juego se ha convertido en el tercer mejor lanzamiento de Nintendo en Estados Unidos. 

Vía: Twitter


Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
