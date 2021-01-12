Advertisement

Éstos son todos los juegos que Indiana Jones ha tenido a lo largo de su historia

TRENDING



Por 0 COMENTARIOS 12/01/2021 1:20 pm

New Project (6)

El día de hoy por la mañana, Bethesda tomó al mundo por sorpresa al anunciar que MachineGames, en colaboración con Lucasfilm Games, ya estaban trabajando en un nuevo juego de Indiana Jones. La noticia ciertamente alegró a los fans de la franquicia, y en honor a este anuncio, decidimos revisitar la historia de la saga en los videojuegos.

Aunque no lo parezca, Indiana Jones tiene una enorme lista de juegos bajo su nombre, y por si tenías duda alguna, acá te compartimos una lista con TODOS los juegos que ha tenido la franquicia hasta la fecha:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982)

– Atari 2600

Indiana Jones in the Lost Kingdom (1984)

– Commodore 64

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1985)

– Arcades

Indiana Jones in Revenge of the Ancients (1987)

– PC

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game (1989)

– PC

– NES

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992)

– NES

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis: The Action Game (1992)

– Amstrad CPC

– Atari ST

– Commodore 64

– Commodore Amiga

– PC DOS

– Sinclair ZX Spectrum

Instruments of Chaos starring Indiana Jones (1994)

– SEGA Genesis

Indiana Jones Greatest Adventures (1994)

– Super Nintendo

Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures (1996)

– PC

– Macintosh

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (1999)

– PC

– Nintendo 64

– Game Boy Color

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (2003)

– Xbox

– Microsoft Windows

– PlayStation 2

– OS X

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Revolution (2007)

– PC

– MAC

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Special Delivery (2008)

– PC

– MAC

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hunting for Treasure (2008)

– PC

– MAC

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull (2008)

– Celulares

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (2008)

– Macintosh

– Nintendo DS

– PC

– PSP

– PlayStation 2

– PlayStation 3

– Wii

– Xbox 360

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (2009)

– Wii

– Nintendo DS

– PlayStation Portátil

– PlayStation 2

Indiana Jones and the Lost Puzzles (2009)

– Celulares

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues (2009)

– Nintendo DS

– PSP

– PlayStation 3

– Xbox 360

– Wii

– Microsoft Windows

Indiana Jones Adventure World (2011)

– Facebook

Y próximamente podremos sumar el nuevo título por parte de Bethesda a esta lista. Sin embargo, sus desarrolladores confirmaron que todavía no pueden revelar muchos detalles sobre el proyecto, aunque al igual que nosotros, están muy entusiasmados al respecto.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fuente: Indiana Jones Fandom


Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter

Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix