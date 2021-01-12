Éstos son todos los juegos que Indiana Jones ha tenido a lo largo de su historia

El día de hoy por la mañana, Bethesda tomó al mundo por sorpresa al anunciar que MachineGames, en colaboración con Lucasfilm Games, ya estaban trabajando en un nuevo juego de Indiana Jones. La noticia ciertamente alegró a los fans de la franquicia, y en honor a este anuncio, decidimos revisitar la historia de la saga en los videojuegos.
Aunque no lo parezca, Indiana Jones tiene una enorme lista de juegos bajo su nombre, y por si tenías duda alguna, acá te compartimos una lista con TODOS los juegos que ha tenido la franquicia hasta la fecha:
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982)
– Atari 2600
Indiana Jones in the Lost Kingdom (1984)
– Commodore 64
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1985)
– Arcades
Indiana Jones in Revenge of the Ancients (1987)
– PC
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game (1989)
– PC
– NES
The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992)
– NES
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis: The Action Game (1992)
– Commodore 64
Instruments of Chaos starring Indiana Jones (1994)
– SEGA Genesis
Indiana Jones Greatest Adventures (1994)
– Super Nintendo
Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures (1996)
– PC
– Macintosh
Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (1999)
– PC
– Nintendo 64
– Game Boy Color
Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (2003)
– Xbox
– Microsoft Windows
– PlayStation 2
– OS X
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Revolution (2007)
– PC
– MAC
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Special Delivery (2008)
– PC
– MAC
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hunting for Treasure (2008)
– PC
– MAC
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull (2008)
– Celulares
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (2008)
– Macintosh
– Nintendo DS
– PC
– PSP
– PlayStation 2
– PlayStation 3
– Wii
– Xbox 360
Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (2009)
– Wii
– Nintendo DS
– PlayStation Portátil
– PlayStation 2
Indiana Jones and the Lost Puzzles (2009)
– Celulares
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues (2009)
– Nintendo DS
– PSP
– PlayStation 3
– Xbox 360
– Wii
– Microsoft Windows
Indiana Jones Adventure World (2011)
Y próximamente podremos sumar el nuevo título por parte de Bethesda a esta lista. Sin embargo, sus desarrolladores confirmaron que todavía no pueden revelar muchos detalles sobre el proyecto, aunque al igual que nosotros, están muy entusiasmados al respecto.
