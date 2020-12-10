Éstos son todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020

2020 se aproxima a su fin. De esta forma, el día de hoy, 10 de diciembre, se llevaron a cabo The Game Awards, ceremonia enfocada en celebrar a los mejor del año en la industria de los videojuegos. Si te perdiste el gran evento de la noche, no te preocupes, aquí te decimos cuáles fueron los títulos que se llevaron a casa una estatuilla.

MEJOR SCORE Y MÚSCIA

-DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

–Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki) – GANADOR

-Hades (Darren Korb)

-Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

-The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

-Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

–The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

–Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – GANADOR

-Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

-Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

-Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

-Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

-Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEJOR APOYO DE LA COMUNIDAD

-Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

-Destiny 2 (Bungie)

–Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver) – GANADOR

-Fortnite (Epic Games)

-No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

-Valorant (Riot Games)

MEJOR DEBUT

-Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

-Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

-Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

-Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

–Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games) – GANADOR

Mejor actuación

-Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

–Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II – GANADORA

-Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

-Logan Cunningham como Hades, Hades

-Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NOTA EN DESARROLLO

Vía: The Game Awards