Disney anuncia Rangers of the New Republic, serie spinoff de The Mandalorian

Además de anunciar una serie centrada en Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars ha confirmado que tendremos un segundo spinoff de The Mandalorian conocido como Rangers of the New Republic.

“Rangers of the New Republic, una nueva serie original centrada en la línea de tiempo de The Mandalorian, llegará a Disney Plus.”

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HxAumWruMX — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020

Similar a la serie de Ahsoka Tano, no tenemos muchos detalles al respecto, pero se cree que podría involucrar a Cara Dune en sus tiempos como miembro de la República.

Fuente: Star Wars