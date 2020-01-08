Estos son los nominados a las 22da entrega de los Independent Games Festival

Aunque los primeros meses del año sean considerados la época de premiación del cine y la música, la industria de los videojuegos no se queda atrás y también contamos con algunas ceremonias dedicadas a lo mejor de esta forma de arte en los últimos 12 meses. Del próximo 16 al 20 de marzo se llevará a cabo la Game Developers Conference, y en el marco de este evento podremos ver la premiación de los Independent Games Festival.

En esta ocasión, la vigésima segunda premiación de la IGF se llevará a cabo el 18 de marzo y después de que más 300 jueces tomaran en cuenta al rededor de 550 juegos, esta es la lista de los nominados. Este año destacan algunos títulos indies que se convirtieron en todo un éxito comercial, como Untitled Goose Game y Slay the Spire.

Gran Premio Seumas McNally

–Eliza (Zachtronics)

–A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

–Untitled Goose Game (House House)

–Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

–Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)

–Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Sean Han Tani & Marina Kittaka)

Menciones destacadas: Katana ZERO (Askiisoft); Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries); Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer); Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow); Elsinore (Golden Glitch); Astrologaster (Nyamyam); Heaven’s Vault (inkle).

Excelencia en arte visual

–Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

–Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

–Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)

–Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)

–Eastward (Pixpil)

–Stone Story RPG (Martian Rex / standardcombo)

Menciones destacadas: LUNA The Shadow Dust (Lantern Studio); Eastshade (Eastshade Studios); Minute of Islands (Studio Fizbin); Katana ZERO (Askiisoft); Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer); A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu); Creaks (Amanita Design).

Excelencia en sonido

–Observation (No Code)

–Vectronom (Ludopium)

–Astrologaster (Nyamyam)

–Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

–Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

–Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Menciones destacadas: Afterparty (Night School Studio); Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to) (Popcannibal); Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio); Alt-Frequencies (Accidental Queens); Don’t Look (Don’t Look Team); Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries); Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D).

Excelencia en diseño

–Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)

–Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

–Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)

–A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

–Elsinore (Golden Glitch)

–Patrick’s Parabox (Patrick Traynor)

Menciones destacadas: Guildlings (Sirvo Studios); Nauticrawl (Andrea Interguglielmi); Blabyrinth (Sleeping Beast Games); Children of Morta (Dead Mage); Void Bastards (Blue Manchu); Untitled Goose Game (House House); Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)

Excelencia en narrativa

–Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

–Heaven’s Vault (inkle)

–Elsinore (Golden Glitch)

–Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow)

–Eliza (Zachtronics)

–LIONKILLER (Sisi Jiang)

Menciones destacadas: American Election (Greg Buchanan); Night Call (Monkey Moon, BlackMuffin); Astrologaster (Nyamyam); A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu); Adventures With Anxiety! (Nicky Case); Observation (No Code).

Premio Nuovo a la innovación

–Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)

–Infini (Barnaque)

–The Space Between (Christoph Frey)

–Life Tastes Like Cardboard (Demensa)

–Promesa (Julián Palacios)

–Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer)

–The Longing (Studio Seufz)

–PAGAN: Autogeny (Oleander Garden)

Menciones destacadas: Astrologaster (Nyamyam); Elsinore (Golden Glitch); Fit for a King (Brent Ellison & Tanya X. Short); My Exercise (Atsushi Wada, Ryoya Usuha, Nobuaki Doi); Where the Bees Make Honey (Brian Wilson); Smile For Me (Gabe Lane and Yugo Limbo / LimboLane).

Mejor juego hecho por estudiantes

–Orbital Bullet (SmokeStab)

–A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

–Forgotten (Mutiny Games)

–Neon Beats (OKYO Games)

–BORE DOME (Goblin rage)

–Nothing In Sight (Nothing In Sight Team)

Menciones destacadas: Unhatched (Filip Loster); Du Rejser (You Travel) (Victor Selnæs Breum + Katinka); Trail Mix (Puzzsoft); Where the Bees Make Honey (Brian Wilson); Northbound (Johannes Köberle & Arno Justus); Evergreen Blues (David Su and Dominique Star).

