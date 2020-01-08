Conoce a todos los nominados a la 20a entrega de los GDC Awards

Ya les dimos a conocer a los nominados de 22da entrega de los premios del Independent Game Festival, ahora es momento de hablar de todos los títulos que serán reconocidos durante la premiación de la Game Developers Choice Awards el próximo 18 de marzo.

Al igual igual que la IGF, esta ceremonia está enfocada a honrar los mejores trabajos de 2019, sólo que en esta ocasión los desarrolladores triple AAA contarán con una mayor presencia. Death Stranding y Kojima dominan la premiación al contar con siete nominaciones, entre ellas: Mejor audio, mejor diseño, premio a la innovación, mejor juego narrativo, mejor tecnología, mejor arte visual y juego del año.

Control y Outer Wilds también sobresalen al poseer cinco nominaciones cada uno. El juego de Remedy compite por Mejor audio, mejor narrativa, mejor tecnología, mejor arte visual y juego del año. Por otro lado, el trabajo de Mobius Digital puede ganar Mejor Debut, Mejor Diseño, Premio a la Innovación, Mejor Narrativa y Juego del Año.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa:

Mejor Audio

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

–Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

–Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

–Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Menciones honoríficas: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, Matt Boch/Devolver Digital), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor Debut

–ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

–Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

–William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)

–Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

–Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Mejor Diseño

–Baba Is You (Hempuli)

–Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

-Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Menciones honoríficas: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Premio a la innovación

–Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

–Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

–Baba Is You (Hempuli)

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Menciones honoríficas: Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot, ThatWhichIs Media/No More Robots), Kind Words (Popcannibal), Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Wattam (Funomena/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor juego móvil

–Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

–What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

–Grindstone (Capybara Games)

–Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

–Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Menciones honoríficas: Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Assemble with Care (ustwo), Pilgrims (Amanita Design), Archero (Habby), Card of Darkness (Choice Provisions), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Mejor narrativa

–Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

–Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

–Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Menciones honoríficas: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo), A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive), Heaven’s Vault (inkle), Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Telling Lies (Drowning a Mermaid Productions, Furious Bee/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor tecnología

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

–Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

–Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

–Noita (Nolla Games)

Menciones honoríficas: Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios), Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studios), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor arte visual

–Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

–Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

–Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Menciones honoríficas: Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive), Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic), The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo), Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu/Humble Bundle)

Mejor juego de VR

–Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

–Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

–Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)

–Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Menciones honoríficas: Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games), Falcon Age (Outerloop Games), Ghost Giant (Zoink), Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs), Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus Studios)

Juego de año (GOTY)

–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

–Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

–Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

–Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Menciones honoríficas: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

