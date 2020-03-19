Éstos fueron los ganadores de los Game Developers Choice Awards 2020

Los Game Developers Choice Awards 2020 ha concluido su transmisión y los ganadores de las diferentes categorías han sido revelados. Originalmente, esta ceremonia de premiación se iba a llevar a cabo durante la Game Developers Conference, pero como ya sabemos, el evento fue cancelado debido al coronavirus. En fin, aquí te dejamos una lista con todos los juegos, desarrolladores y personalidades que fueron premiadas en cada categoría.

Juego del Año

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor Audio

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Mejor Debut de un Desarrollador

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • William Chyr Studios(Manifold Garden)
  • Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
  • Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Mejor Diseño

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Mejor Juego de Celulares

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Premio a la Innovación

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor Narrativa

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor Tecnología

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

Mejor Arte Visual

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Mejor Juego VR/AR

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

  • Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Premiación de la Audiencia

Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)

Premiación de Embajador

Kate Edwards

Fuente: Game Developers Choice Awards

