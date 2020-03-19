Éstos fueron los ganadores de los Game Developers Choice Awards 2020

Los Game Developers Choice Awards 2020 ha concluido su transmisión y los ganadores de las diferentes categorías han sido revelados. Originalmente, esta ceremonia de premiación se iba a llevar a cabo durante la Game Developers Conference, pero como ya sabemos, el evento fue cancelado debido al coronavirus. En fin, aquí te dejamos una lista con todos los juegos, desarrolladores y personalidades que fueron premiadas en cada categoría.
Juego del Año
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor Audio
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Mejor Debut de un Desarrollador
ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
- Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
- William Chyr Studios(Manifold Garden)
- Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
- Chance Agency (Neo Cab)
Mejor Diseño
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Mejor Juego de Celulares
What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
Premio a la Innovación
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor Narrativa
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor Tecnología
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Noita (Nolla Games)
Mejor Arte Visual
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Mejor Juego VR/AR
Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
- Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)
Premiación de la Audiencia
Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
Premiación de Embajador
Kate Edwards
Fuente: Game Developers Choice Awards