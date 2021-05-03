Estos 74 juegos recibirán mejoras de framerate en Xbox Series X/S

Apenas ha pasado una semana desde que Microsoft anunció 13 juegos que estarían recibiendo mejoras de framerate en Xbox Series X y Series S, pero el día de hoy anunciaron otros 74 títulos que gozarán de los mismos beneficios. Igual que con los anteriores, juegos que ya corrían a 60FPS en Xbox One ahora alcanzarán hasta 120FPS en Series X, mientras que los que corrían a 30FPS finalmente alcanzarán 60FPS.
Sin más preámbulos, acá te compartimos la lista completa de juegos con mejoras en el framerate:
– Alien Isolation
– Anthem
– Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
– Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered
– Assassin’s Creed Unity
– Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
– Battle Chasers: Nightwar
– Battlefield: Hardline
– Beholder Complete Edition
– Dead Island Definitive Edition
– Deus Ex Mankind Divided
– DiRt 4
– Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
– Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
– Dragon Age: Inquisition
– Dungeon Defenders II
– Dying Light
– Far Cry 5
– Far Cry New Dawn
– Far Cry Primal
– Gears of War 4
– Golf with your Friends
– Halo Wars 2
– Halo: Spartan Assault
– Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
– Homefront: The Revolution
– Hyperscape
– Island Saver
– LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
– LEGO Jurassic World
– LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
– LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
– LEGO The Hobbit
– LEGO The Incredibles
– LEGO Worlds
– Life is Strange
– Life is Strange 2
– Lords of the Fallen
– Mad Max
– Metro 2033 Redux
– Metro: Last Light Redux
– Monster Energy Supercross 3
– MotoGP 20
– Moving Out
– My Friend Pedro
– My Time at Portia
– Overcooked 2
– Paladins
– Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
– Realm Royale
– ReCore
– Shadow of the Tomb Raider
– Shadow Warrior 2
– Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
– Smite
– Steep
– Super Lucky’s Tale
– SUPERHOT
– The Evil Within 2
– The Gardens Between
– The LEGO Movie Videogame
– The LEGO Movie Videogame 2
– Tom Clancy’s The Division
– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
– Totally Reliable Delivery Service
– Two Point Hospital
– Unruly Heroes
– Untitled Goose Game
– Wasteland 3
– Watch Dogs
– Yakuza 6
Todos estos FPS Boosts ya están disponibles desde hoy, pero ten en cuenta que no todos ya estarán activados por defecto en Xbox Series X, algunos lo tendrás que hacer de forma manual en las Opciones de Compatibilidad.
Via: Xbox