Cosplayer de Ellie logra recrear el mundo de TLOU II a la perfección

View this post on Instagram

"After all we've been through. Everything that I've done. It can't be for nothing.'' . .photo by @d.j.szypula #thelastofus #thelastofus2 #ellie #elliethelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplayer #game #gamer #gaming #ps4 #playstation4 #elliewilliams #thelastofusellie #thelastofuspartii #black #dark #blue #grey #weapon #zombie #pandemic #cosplaygirl #gamergirl #girlwhokissgirls #cosplaythelastofus #elliecosplay