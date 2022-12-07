Avatar: El Camino del Agua ya tiene sus primeras reacciones

Después de ese lejano año 2009, James Cameron nos dejó en una especie de gancho con la franquicia de Avatar, dado que prometió lanzar varias secuelas que tardaron mucho tiempo en dar señales de vida. Sin embargo, al fin la segunda parte está a nada de hacer su arribo oficial en los cines, y de hecho, algunos medios de la prensa ya la han podido ver.

Se describe que Avatar: El Camino del Agua  tiene lugar más de una década después de los eventos de la primera cinta y nos cuenta la historia de la familia Sully. Y si bien en la aventura anterior se tuvo un momento de paz, parece ser que una nueva amenaza se hace presente entre los guerreros Navi, por lo que deberán emprender un nuevo camino en el agua.

Aquí algunos comentarios de los que ya vieron la cinta:

 

Avatar: The Way of Water es un espectáculo visual interminable.

Es una historia mejor y más compleja que la primera con una emoción sólida, pero los personajes podrían crecer un poco más. Definitivamente es largo, con imágenes y técnicas increíbles que son las mejores en 3D.

Avatar: The Way of Water, con más de 3 horas de duración, es a la vez satisfactorio e indulgente. Todavía termina queriendo que sepas que viene un tercero.

Constantemente un festín visual, juegos creativos con la velocidad de fotogramas y nunca aburrido a pesar de ello. En general, me gustó.

 

Te vi #AvatarTheWayOfWater  – si crees que has visto #Avatar piénsalo de nuevo. Lo único que se repite del OG es que “nunca experimenté algo así”. ¿Mejor que el primero? Fácilmente. El mundo del agua en 3D y las criaturas son tan surrealistas que es francamente conmovedor. Hay un gran homenaje al Titanic.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater es la película más hermosa que he visto. Es una experiencia que necesita ser vista en la pantalla grande y en 3D. Me encantó y no puedo esperar para verla de nuevo. Es una obra maestra en términos de magia técnica. Fácilmente mi película favorita del año.

 

Estoy casi convencido de que James Cameron disparó #AvatarTheWayOfWater en otro planeta. La película es absolutamente impresionante e inmersiva. Es largo, pero estuve completamente comprometido todo el tiempo. Al igual que #avatar hace 13 años, ¡esta película es un logro cinematográfico y un evento imperdible!

 

#AvatarTheWayOfWater es increíble. Impresionante y fascinante filmación mezclada con una inmensa construcción de mundos y narraciones, The Way of Water es realmente impresionante. Me ENCANTÓ volver a Pandora y no puedo esperar para volver.

Recuerda que la cinta se estrena el próximo 15 de diciembre.

Vía: Comicbook

Nota del editor: Tenía el presentimiento de que la segunda parte iba a ser todo un suceso del cine. Por lo que al leer los comentarios de la prensa, estoy mucho más entusiasmado por echarle un ojo.

 

