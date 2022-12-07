Avatar: El Camino del Agua ya tiene sus primeras reacciones

Después de ese lejano año 2009, James Cameron nos dejó en una especie de gancho con la franquicia de Avatar, dado que prometió lanzar varias secuelas que tardaron mucho tiempo en dar señales de vida. Sin embargo, al fin la segunda parte está a nada de hacer su arribo oficial en los cines, y de hecho, algunos medios de la prensa ya la han podido ver.

Se describe que Avatar: El Camino del Agua tiene lugar más de una década después de los eventos de la primera cinta y nos cuenta la historia de la familia Sully. Y si bien en la aventura anterior se tuvo un momento de paz, parece ser que una nueva amenaza se hace presente entre los guerreros Navi, por lo que deberán emprender un nuevo camino en el agua.

Aquí algunos comentarios de los que ya vieron la cinta:

Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle. It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water es un espectáculo visual interminable. Es una historia mejor y más compleja que la primera con una emoción sólida, pero los personajes podrían crecer un poco más. Definitivamente es largo, con imágenes y técnicas increíbles que son las mejores en 3D.

Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. pic.twitter.com/0Wxxc8ZC9L — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water, con más de 3 horas de duración, es a la vez satisfactorio e indulgente. Todavía termina queriendo que sepas que viene un tercero. Constantemente un festín visual, juegos creativos con la velocidad de fotogramas y nunca aburrido a pesar de ello. En general, me gustó.

I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022

Te vi #AvatarTheWayOfWater – si crees que has visto #Avatar piénsalo de nuevo. Lo único que se repite del OG es que “nunca experimenté algo así”. ¿Mejor que el primero? Fácilmente. El mundo del agua en 3D y las criaturas son tan surrealistas que es francamente conmovedor. Hay un gran homenaje al Titanic.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is the most beautiful film I've ever seen. It is an experience that needs to be seen on the big screen & in 3D. I absolutely loved it & I can't wait to watch it again. It's a masterpiece in terms of technical wizardry. Easily my favourite film of the year. pic.twitter.com/rt9BGpDVPE — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater es la película más hermosa que he visto. Es una experiencia que necesita ser vista en la pantalla grande y en 3D. Me encantó y no puedo esperar para verla de nuevo. Es una obra maestra en términos de magia técnica. Fácilmente mi película favorita del año.

I’m almost convinced James Cameron shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater on another planet. The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through. Much like #avatar 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must see event! pic.twitter.com/2WFlJzmbeI — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) December 6, 2022

Estoy casi convencido de que James Cameron disparó #AvatarTheWayOfWater en otro planeta. La película es absolutamente impresionante e inmersiva. Es largo, pero estuve completamente comprometido todo el tiempo. Al igual que #avatar hace 13 años, ¡esta película es un logro cinematográfico y un evento imperdible!

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is incredible. Stunning, mesmerising filmmaking mixed with immense worldbuilding and storytelling, The Way of Water is truly awe-inspiring. LOVED being back on Pandora and can’t wait to return. pic.twitter.com/Sdr4sZhZU8 — MariaLattila🎈 (@marialattila) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater es increíble. Impresionante y fascinante filmación mezclada con una inmensa construcción de mundos y narraciones, The Way of Water es realmente impresionante. Me ENCANTÓ volver a Pandora y no puedo esperar para volver.

Recuerda que la cinta se estrena el próximo 15 de diciembre.

