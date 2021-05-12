Advertisement

Aquí los mejores memes de Resident Evil Village y las manos de Ethan

TRENDING



Por 0 COMENTARIOS 12/05/2021 11:29 am

memes

Ya ha pasado casi una semana desde el lanzamiento de Resident Evil Village y, como ya es una costumbre, los memes no se hicieron esperar. Además de Lady Dimitrescu, las manos de Ethan Winters, el protagonista, han cautivado al público. A continuación te mostramos los mejores memes que este juego nos ha dejado hasta el momento.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Vía: Twitter 


Etiquetas: , , ,
Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebas en Twitter

Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix