Aquí los mejores memes de Resident Evil Village y las manos de Ethan

Ya ha pasado casi una semana desde el lanzamiento de Resident Evil Village y, como ya es una costumbre, los memes no se hicieron esperar. Además de Lady Dimitrescu, las manos de Ethan Winters, el protagonista, han cautivado al público. A continuación te mostramos los mejores memes que este juego nos ha dejado hasta el momento.
Ethan Winters, every 20 minutes: pic.twitter.com/1hkDH4M80A
— Samuel Roberts (@SamuelWRoberts) May 8, 2021
Ethan Winters…
Also press F for being a good father#ResidentEvilVillage #ResidentEvil #meme#ResidentEvil8 #ResidentEvil7 #LadyDimitrescu pic.twitter.com/FlHFWkXTUB
— Zhrafi (@afi4fi) May 8, 2021
Ethan Winters : constantly runs towards any sign of danger
Ethan Winters' hand : pic.twitter.com/D3NAKaW1JE
— 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) May 9, 2021
Lady Dimitrescu and Ethan Winters 😭 #ResidentEvil8
has @RobSchneider seen this meme? pic.twitter.com/9RcfhYMP89
— DrNikki215 (@DrNikki215) May 11, 2021
Ethan Winters' hands 1 hour into Resident Evil 8 pic.twitter.com/9mZeMTSiLm
— GABInapehely (@GalooGameLady) May 9, 2021
"Soy el único personaje antagónico al que le importa a la gente y me matas en la mitad del juego, piensa Ethan Winters, piensa" pic.twitter.com/mjdJIq1zVk
— Carlos Espejo (@soloparaeloins) May 10, 2021
Ethan Winters at the beginning of a Resident Evil game vs Ethan Winters at the end of a Resident Evil game pic.twitter.com/muITXwbJ4s
— Brad Carney (@The__Carnival) May 9, 2021
After much deliberation with some friends, this is exactly the conclusion we have came to in regard to the villains in Resident Evil Village, as summed up in one meme: pic.twitter.com/3zk4eqiBfz
— Fung Wendy Cheng | Zephyrus 💜🌱 (@fungwendycheng) May 11, 2021
Vía: Twitter