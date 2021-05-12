Aquí los mejores memes de Resident Evil Village y las manos de Ethan

Ya ha pasado casi una semana desde el lanzamiento de Resident Evil Village y, como ya es una costumbre, los memes no se hicieron esperar. Además de Lady Dimitrescu, las manos de Ethan Winters, el protagonista, han cautivado al público. A continuación te mostramos los mejores memes que este juego nos ha dejado hasta el momento.

Ethan Winters at the beginning of a Resident Evil game vs Ethan Winters at the end of a Resident Evil game pic.twitter.com/muITXwbJ4s

After much deliberation with some friends, this is exactly the conclusion we have came to in regard to the villains in Resident Evil Village, as summed up in one meme: pic.twitter.com/3zk4eqiBfz

— Fung Wendy Cheng | Zephyrus 💜🌱 (@fungwendycheng) May 11, 2021