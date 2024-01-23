TODOS los nominados a los Óscar 2024

Después de un complicado 2023 para la industria cinematográfica, nos encontramos en la recta final de la temporada de premios. De esta forma, el día de hoy se ha compartido la lista de todos los nominados a la Ceremonia número 96 de los Premios Óscar, en donde Oppenheimer, Poor Things y Killers of the Flower Moon se posicionan para ser los grandes ganadores de esta noche.

En esta ocasión, Oppenheimer domina la lista con 13 nominaciones, seguido de Poor Things con 11, y Killers of the Flower Moon con 10. Notablemente, Greta Gerwig, la directora de Barbie, no fue considerada para un Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Dirección, aunque su película puede ganar hasta ocho galardones esa noche. Puedes checar a todos los nominados a continuación:

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Dirección

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actor Principal

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Mejor Actriz Principal

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Soporte

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Soporte

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Mejor Guion Adaptado

American Fiction, escrito por Cord Jefferson

Barbie, escrito por Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, escrito por Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, escrito por Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, escrito por Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Guion Original

Anatomy of a Fall, escrito por Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

The Holdovers, escrito por David Hemingson

Maestro, escrito por Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer

May December, escrito por Samy Burch; historia de Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, escrito por Celine Song

Mejor Cinematografía

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Mejor Canción Original

The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren

I’m Just Ken de Barbie – Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away de American Symphony – Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George

What Was I Made For? de Barbie – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Mejor Vestuario

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Mejor Audio

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn

Mejor Soundtrack Original

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Mejor Corto

The After – Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

Mejor Corto Animado

Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess yJared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins y Brad Booker

Mejor Documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath

Mejor Documental Corto

The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock – John

Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang y Sam Davis

Mejor Película Internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

Society of the Snow (España)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki

Elemental – Peter Sohn y Denise Ream

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston

Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Barbie – Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk y Adam Willis

Napoleon – Arthur Max y Elli Griff

Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath y Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor Edición

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould

Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould

Estos son todos los nominados a la siguiente premiación de los Óscar. Te recordamos que esta ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de marzo de 2024, y, como siempre, podrás conocer a todos los ganadores aquí en Atomix. En temas relacionados, estos son los personajes de DC que entrarán al dominio público. De igual forma, filtran un detalle importante de Deadpool 3.

Nota del Editor:

Esta será una ceremonia muy interesante. El gran premio a Mejor Película del Año está entre Oppenheimer y Poor Things, y me gustaría que el trabajo de Yorgos Lanthimos sea el gran ganador de esta noche, aunque no me sorprendería si la cinta de Nolan termina con el galardón en sus manos.

Vía: Variety