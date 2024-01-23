TODOS los nominados a los Óscar 2024

Después de un complicado 2023 para la industria cinematográfica, nos encontramos en la recta final de la temporada de premios. De esta forma, el día de hoy se ha compartido la lista de todos los nominados a la Ceremonia número 96 de los Premios Óscar, en donde Oppenheimer, Poor Things y Killers of the Flower Moon se posicionan para ser los grandes ganadores de esta noche.
En esta ocasión, Oppenheimer domina la lista con 13 nominaciones, seguido de Poor Things con 11, y Killers of the Flower Moon con 10. Notablemente, Greta Gerwig, la directora de Barbie, no fue considerada para un Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Dirección, aunque su película puede ganar hasta ocho galardones esa noche. Puedes checar a todos los nominados a continuación:
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Dirección
- Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor Principal
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Soporte
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Soporte
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- American Fiction, escrito por Cord Jefferson
- Barbie, escrito por Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer, escrito por Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, escrito por Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest, escrito por Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall, escrito por Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers, escrito por David Hemingson
- Maestro, escrito por Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer
- May December, escrito por Samy Burch; historia de Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives, escrito por Celine Song
Mejor Cinematografía
- El Conde – Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro – Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Mejor Canción Original
- The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
- I’m Just Ken de Barbie – Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony – Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George
- What Was I Made For? de Barbie – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
Mejor Vestuario
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Mejor Audio
- The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell
- The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn
Mejor Soundtrack Original
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Mejor Corto
- The After – Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham
- Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson y Steven Rales
Mejor Corto Animado
- Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess yJared Hess
- Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins y Brad Booker
Mejor Documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath
Mejor Documental Corto
- The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock – John
- Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang y Sam Davis
Mejor Película Internacional
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- Society of the Snow (España)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental – Peter Sohn y Denise Ream
- Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
- Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie – Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk y Adam Willis
- Napoleon – Arthur Max y Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath y Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mejor Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould
- Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould
Estos son todos los nominados a la siguiente premiación de los Óscar. Te recordamos que esta ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de marzo de 2024, y, como siempre, podrás conocer a todos los ganadores aquí en Atomix. En temas relacionados, estos son los personajes de DC que entrarán al dominio público. De igual forma, filtran un detalle importante de Deadpool 3.
Nota del Editor:
Esta será una ceremonia muy interesante. El gran premio a Mejor Película del Año está entre Oppenheimer y Poor Things, y me gustaría que el trabajo de Yorgos Lanthimos sea el gran ganador de esta noche, aunque no me sorprendería si la cinta de Nolan termina con el galardón en sus manos.
Vía: Variety