Todos los estrenos de Disney+ para mayo

Aunque todavía quedan un par de semanas restantes para que acabe abril, Disney+ ha decidido adelantarse y ya revelaron todo el contenido que llegará el siguiente mes a la plataforma de streaming.

4 de mayo

– Star Wars: The Bad Batch

7 de mayo

– Disney Wander over Yonder (T1)

– Disney Wander over Yonder (T2)

– Everyone’s Hero

– Flicka 2

– Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

– Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

14 de mayo

– Disney Special Agent Oso (T1)

– Disney Special Agent Oso (T2)

– Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (T1)

– X-Men: The Last Stand

– Life Below Zero (T15)

– Race to the Center of the Earth (T1)

21 de mayo

– Disney Big City Greens (T2)

– Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (T1)

– Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

– Fury Files (Interstitials)

– Ice Road Rescue (T5)

– Running Wild with Bear Grylls (T6)

28 de mayo

– Bluey Shorts (S2)

– Disney Sydney to the Max (T3 – Episodios 1-8)

– Kingdom of the Polar Bears (T1)

– Wicked Tuna (T10 – Episodios 1-7)

Fuente: Disney Plus