Advertisement

Todos los estrenos de Disney+ para mayo

TRENDING



Por 0 COMENTARIOS 15/04/2021 4:52 pm

New Project (43)

Aunque todavía quedan un par de semanas restantes para que acabe abril, Disney+ ha decidido adelantarse y ya revelaron todo el contenido que llegará el siguiente mes a la plataforma de streaming.

4 de mayo

– Star Wars: The Bad Batch

7 de mayo

– Disney Wander over Yonder (T1)
– Disney Wander over Yonder (T2)
– Everyone’s Hero
– Flicka 2
– Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
– Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

14 de mayo

– Disney Special Agent Oso (T1)
– Disney Special Agent Oso (T2)
– Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (T1)
– X-Men: The Last Stand
– Life Below Zero (T15)
Race to the Center of the Earth (T1)

21 de mayo

– Disney Big City Greens (T2)
– Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (T1)
– Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
– Fury Files (Interstitials)
– Ice Road Rescue (T5)
– Running Wild with Bear Grylls (T6)

28 de mayo

– Bluey Shorts (S2)
– Disney Sydney to the Max (T3 – Episodios 1-8)
– Kingdom of the Polar Bears (T1)
– Wicked Tuna (T10 – Episodios 1-7)

Botón Disney+

Fuente: Disney Plus


Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter

Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix