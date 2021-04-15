Todos los estrenos de Disney+ para mayo

Aunque todavía quedan un par de semanas restantes para que acabe abril, Disney+ ha decidido adelantarse y ya revelaron todo el contenido que llegará el siguiente mes a la plataforma de streaming.
4 de mayo
– Star Wars: The Bad Batch
7 de mayo
– Disney Wander over Yonder (T1)
– Disney Wander over Yonder (T2)
– Everyone’s Hero
– Flicka 2
– Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
– Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
14 de mayo
– Disney Special Agent Oso (T1)
– Disney Special Agent Oso (T2)
– Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (T1)
– X-Men: The Last Stand
– Life Below Zero (T15)
– Race to the Center of the Earth (T1)
21 de mayo
– Disney Big City Greens (T2)
– Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (T1)
– Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
– Fury Files (Interstitials)
– Ice Road Rescue (T5)
– Running Wild with Bear Grylls (T6)
28 de mayo
– Bluey Shorts (S2)
– Disney Sydney to the Max (T3 – Episodios 1-8)
– Kingdom of the Polar Bears (T1)
– Wicked Tuna (T10 – Episodios 1-7)
Fuente: Disney Plus