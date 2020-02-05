Ring Fit Adventure continúa dominando el mercado japonés

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 5/02/2020 2:29 pm

fit

Las tablas de ventas en Japón ya están disponibles para la semana del 27 de enero al 2 de febrero, revelando que Ring Fit Adventure ha logrado posicionarse una vez más en el primer lugar.

El juego vendió otras 30,111 copias, evitando así que Pokémon Sword and Shield ocupará el primer lugar (vendiendo 29,429 copias esta semana). Ocho de los primeros 10 juegos son de Nintendo Switch esta semana, y si quieres conocer el listado completo, entonces aquí abajo lo puedes ver:

1) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} – 30.111
2) [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield (Pokémon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 29.429
3) [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} – 21.158
4) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} – 13.866
5) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 11.958
6) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 10.592
7) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} – 10.067
8) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} – 9.810
9) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} – 5.781
10) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21}- 5.640

En cuanto a ventas de hardware, el Switch también tuvo una semana bastante fuerte. Combinados, el Switch y el Switch Lite distribuyeron aproximadamente 75,922 unidades:

Nintendo Switch: 54,873 (10,754,337)
PlayStation 4: 3,846 (7,397,250)
PlayStation 4 Pro: 2,436 (1,435,533)
Xbox One S: 16 (20,768)
Xbox One X: 22 (18,891)

Fuente: Famitsu

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
