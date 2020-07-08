¡Las ofertas de julio han llegado a PlayStation Store!

Ya es miércoles, así que sabes lo que eso significa. Sí, han llegado nuevas ofertas a la PlayStation Store esta mañana, y vaya que ahora sí están bien cargadas. Conocida como la venta de July Savings, hay grandes descuentos y promociones que vale la pena checar, y acá te decimos exactamente los juegos que tienen rebaja.

Por ejemplo, Far Cry 3: Classic Edition lo puedes encontrar por tan solo $3 dólares, mientras que Resident Evil 7: Biohazard está disponible por únicamente $10 dólares. Lo mismo puede aplicar para Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered en $15 dólares y Code Vein en $30 dólares. Mientras tanto, Dead Rising ha sido descontado hasta $10 dólares, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen en $9 dólares, y MediEvil en $15 dólares.

Los fans de los misteriosos podrán encontrar Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter en $7.49 dólares, AER: Memories of Old en $5 dólares, y The Technomancer en $4 dólares. Si ninguno de estos títulos llama tu atención, no te preocupes, pues hay más ofertas disponibles y acá te las dejamos:

– 2Dark

– Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

– AER – Memories of Old

– Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition

– AO Tennis 2

– Arca’s Path VR

– Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

– Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

– Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

– Bee Simulator

– Brick Breaker

– Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition

– Code Vein

– Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle

– Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

– Deponia Collection

– Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition

– Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

– Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

– Far Cry 4

– Farmer’s Dynasty

– Handball 17

– Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

– Hunting Simulator

– Journey

– Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition

– Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

– Knack 2

– Little Nightmares Complete Edition

– Mahjong

– MediEvil

– Mega Man 11

– Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit

– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

– Motorcycle Club

– My Little Riding Champion

– Need for Speed

– Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

– Nioh – The Complete Edition

– No Man’s Sky

– Outcast – Second Contact

– Overpass

– Overpass Deluxe Edition

– Paper Beast

– Premium Pool Arena

– Pro Fishing Simulator

– Quiplash

– Resident Evil 7 biohazard

– Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass

– Rugby 20

– Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

– Shadow Warrior

– Shadow Warrior 2

– Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter

– Silence

– Solitaire

– Spike Volleyball

– Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

– Strange Brigade

– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

– Sword Art Online: Lost Song

– Tennis World Tour

– Tetraminos

– The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

– The Long Journey Home

– The Shadow Warrior Collection

– The Sinking City

– The Unicorn Princess

– Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

– Tour de France 2019

– TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

– TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

– Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

– V-Rally 4

– Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

– Warhammer Chaosbane

– Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

– WRC 5 eSports Edition

– WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

– WRC Collection

Fuente: PlayStation