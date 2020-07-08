¡Las ofertas de julio han llegado a PlayStation Store!

Ya es miércoles, así que sabes lo que eso significa. Sí, han llegado nuevas ofertas a la PlayStation Store esta mañana, y vaya que ahora sí están bien cargadas. Conocida como la venta de July Savings, hay grandes descuentos y promociones que vale la pena checar, y acá te decimos exactamente los juegos que tienen rebaja.
Por ejemplo, Far Cry 3: Classic Edition lo puedes encontrar por tan solo $3 dólares, mientras que Resident Evil 7: Biohazard está disponible por únicamente $10 dólares. Lo mismo puede aplicar para Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered en $15 dólares y Code Vein en $30 dólares. Mientras tanto, Dead Rising ha sido descontado hasta $10 dólares, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen en $9 dólares, y MediEvil en $15 dólares.
Los fans de los misteriosos podrán encontrar Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter en $7.49 dólares, AER: Memories of Old en $5 dólares, y The Technomancer en $4 dólares. Si ninguno de estos títulos llama tu atención, no te preocupes, pues hay más ofertas disponibles y acá te las dejamos:
– 2Dark
– Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
– AER – Memories of Old
– Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
– AO Tennis 2
– Arca’s Path VR
– Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
– Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition
– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
– Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
– Bee Simulator
– Brick Breaker
– Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition
– Code Vein
– Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
– Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
– Deponia Collection
– Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
– Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
– Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
– Far Cry 4
– Farmer’s Dynasty
– Handball 17
– Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
– Hunting Simulator
– Journey
– Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
– Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
– Knack 2
– Little Nightmares Complete Edition
– Mahjong
– MediEvil
– Mega Man 11
– Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
– Motorcycle Club
– My Little Riding Champion
– Need for Speed
– Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
– Nioh – The Complete Edition
– No Man’s Sky
– Outcast – Second Contact
– Overpass
– Overpass Deluxe Edition
– Paper Beast
– Premium Pool Arena
– Pro Fishing Simulator
– Quiplash
– Resident Evil 7 biohazard
– Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
– Rugby 20
– Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
– Shadow Warrior
– Shadow Warrior 2
– Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
– Silence
– Solitaire
– Spike Volleyball
– Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
– Strange Brigade
– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
– Sword Art Online: Lost Song
– Tennis World Tour
– Tetraminos
– The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
– The Long Journey Home
– The Shadow Warrior Collection
– The Sinking City
– The Unicorn Princess
– Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
– Tour de France 2019
– TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
– TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
– Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
– V-Rally 4
– Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
– Warhammer Chaosbane
– Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
– WRC 5 eSports Edition
– WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
– WRC Collection
Fuente: PlayStation