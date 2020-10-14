La PlayStation Store celebra el Halloween con grandes descuentos

Una vez más han llegado increíbles descuentos a la PlayStation Store. En esta ocasión el Halloween se ha apoderado de la tienda digital y encontramos juegos como Death Stranding, Days Gone, Predator Hunting: Ground, Devil May Cry 5, DOOM Eternal y más títulos perfectos para disfrutar de este periodo de horror a un precio reducido.

Esta promoción ya está en marcha, y los descuentos terminarán el 2 de noviembre. A continuación puedes ver la lista de juegos con descuentos:

-Alien: Isolation – The Collection

-Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

-Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

-Cinders

-Dark Chronicle

-Dark Cloud

-Darkest Dungeon

-Darksiders Genesis

-Days Gone

-Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition

-Death end re;Quest

-Death end re;Quest – Deluxe Bundle

-Death end re;Quest 2

-Death Stranding

-Death’s Gambit

-Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)

-Devil May Cry HD Collection

-Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

-DOOM (1993)

-DOOM 3

-DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition

-DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

-DOOM II (Classic)

-Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

-Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

-Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

-Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

-Fallout 76

-Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition

-Fe

-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle

-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Curse of Dreadbear

-Flipping Death

-For Honor

-For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion

-For Honor: Complete Edition

-Forbidden Siren

-Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition

-Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

-Jotun: Valhalla Edition

-Kingdom: New Lands

-Little Nightmares

-Malicious Fallen

-Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition

-MediEvil

-MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition

-Moonlighter: Complete Edition

-Mortal Shell

-Murdered: Soul Suspect

-Nioh

-Nioh – Bloodshed’s End

-Nioh – Defiant Honour

-Nioh – Dragon of the North

-Nioh Season Pass

-Okage: Shadow King

-Othercide

-Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition

-Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – Deluxe Edition

-Predator: Hunting Grounds

-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition

-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Dutch 2025 Pack

-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Samurai Predator DLC Pack

-Predator: Hunting Grounds City Hunter Predator Pack

-Primal

-Project Warlock

-Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition

-Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

-Resident Evil Triple Pack

-Rise of the Kasai

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

-Sea of Solitude

-Shadow of the Beast

-Skelattack

-Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

-Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition

-Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition

-Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

-Sundered: Eldritch Edition

-The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

-The Evil Within

-The Evil Within 2

-The Mark of Kri

-The Mummy Demastered

-The Order: 1886

-The Unfinished Swan

-The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

-Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission

-Thief Simulator

-Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition

-Twisted Metal: Black

-Wasteland 3

-Watch Dogs 2

-Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

-West of Dead

-Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

-Zombie Army 4: Dead War

-Zombie Army Trilogy

-Zombie Vikings

Vía: PlayStation