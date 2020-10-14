La PlayStation Store celebra el Halloween con grandes descuentos

Una vez más han llegado increíbles descuentos a la PlayStation Store. En esta ocasión el Halloween se ha apoderado de la tienda digital y encontramos juegos como Death Stranding, Days Gone, Predator Hunting: Ground, Devil May Cry 5, DOOM Eternal y más títulos perfectos para disfrutar de este periodo de horror a un precio reducido.
Esta promoción ya está en marcha, y los descuentos terminarán el 2 de noviembre. A continuación puedes ver la lista de juegos con descuentos:
-Alien: Isolation – The Collection
-Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
-Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
-Cinders
-Dark Chronicle
-Dark Cloud
-Darkest Dungeon
-Darksiders Genesis
-Days Gone
-Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
-Death end re;Quest
-Death end re;Quest – Deluxe Bundle
-Death end re;Quest 2
-Death Stranding
-Death’s Gambit
-Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
-Devil May Cry HD Collection
-Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
-DOOM (1993)
-DOOM 3
-DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
-DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
-DOOM II (Classic)
-Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
-Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
-Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
-Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
-Fallout 76
-Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
-Fe
-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle
-Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Curse of Dreadbear
-Flipping Death
-For Honor
-For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
-For Honor: Complete Edition
-Forbidden Siren
-Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition
-Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
-Jotun: Valhalla Edition
-Kingdom: New Lands
-Little Nightmares
-Malicious Fallen
-Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition
-MediEvil
-MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition
-Moonlighter: Complete Edition
-Mortal Shell
-Murdered: Soul Suspect
-Nioh
-Nioh – Bloodshed’s End
-Nioh – Defiant Honour
-Nioh – Dragon of the North
-Nioh Season Pass
-Okage: Shadow King
-Othercide
-Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
-Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – Deluxe Edition
-Predator: Hunting Grounds
-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Dutch 2025 Pack
-Predator: Hunting Grounds – Samurai Predator DLC Pack
-Predator: Hunting Grounds City Hunter Predator Pack
-Primal
-Project Warlock
-Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
-Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
-Resident Evil Triple Pack
-Rise of the Kasai
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
-Sea of Solitude
-Shadow of the Beast
-Skelattack
-Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
-Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition
-Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition
-Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
-Sundered: Eldritch Edition
-The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
-The Evil Within
-The Evil Within 2
-The Mark of Kri
-The Mummy Demastered
-The Order: 1886
-The Unfinished Swan
-The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
-Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
-Thief Simulator
-Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition
-Twisted Metal: Black
-Wasteland 3
-Watch Dogs 2
-Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
-West of Dead
-Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
-Zombie Army 4: Dead War
-Zombie Army Trilogy
-Zombie Vikings
