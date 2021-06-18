Game Builder Garage supera a FFVII Remake Intergrade en su lanzamiento

Aunque durante la última semana la industria de los videojuegos estuvo enfocada en anuncios y presentaciones en línea, tuvimos la oportunidad de ver un par de lanzamientos bastante interesantes, como Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, los cuales fueron superados por Game Builder Garage en Japón.
Como cada semana, Famitsu ha compartido la lista de los juegos más vendidos en Japón, en esta ocasión del 7 al 13 de junio. De esta forma, se ha revelado que Game Builder Garage vendió 71,241 unidades, superando así las 20,889 copias de Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade y las 14,663 unidades de Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Software:
-[NSW] Game Builder Garage – 71,241 (Nuevo)
-[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 20,889 (Nuevo)
-[PS5] Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 14,663 (Nuevo)
-[NSW] Miitopia – 14,579 (147,402)
-[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13,507 (2,627,908)
-[PS4] Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – 12,210 (Nuevo)
-[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 11,951 (2,257,335)
-[PS4] Guilty Gear: Strive – 11,722 (Nuevo)
-[NSW] Minecraft – 11,661 (1,995,228)
-[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 9,802 (2,223,507)
Hardware:
-Switch – 61,766 (16,304,390)
-Switch Lite – 16,551 (3,889,413)
-PlayStation 5 – 15,648 (684,515)
-PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,771 (135,284)
-Xbox Series X – 2,182 (36,185)
-PlayStation 4 – 1,185 (7,792,135)
-Xbox Series S – 512 (12,642)
-New 2DS LL (incluido 2DS) – 395 (1,165,619)
Vía: Gematsu