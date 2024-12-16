Crunchyroll estrenará estos animes en invierno de 2025

Estamos ante una temporada en la que el mundo del anime es más fuerte que nunca, con muchos programas que se ponen al aire en diferentes plataformas de streaming, claros ejemplos son el remake de Ranma 1/2, Dragon Ball Daima, Dandadan, entre otros que se están ganando su fama. La emisora que tiene más contenido es Crunchyroll, y ahora están dando a conocer los estrenos para los primeros meses del 2025, lo que corresponde a la temporada de invierno.

Aquí la lista completa:

– Fate/strange Fake

– Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

– Grisaia Phantom Trigger

– Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

– Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

– Momentary Lily

– I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

– OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying

– ZENSHU

– I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

– Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

– Promise of Wizard

– I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

– Unnamed Memory Season 2

– Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>

– Honey Lemon Soda

– Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

– Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

– Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

– The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

– AQUARION: Myth of Emotions

– The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

– I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

– Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!

– Farmagia

– Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2

– UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-

– I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

– The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

– The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

– Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

– Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-

– Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

– Anime continuo desde otoño de 2024:

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance- TRILLION GAME One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Case Closed (Detective Conan) Blue Miburo Wonderful Precure! Shangri-La Frontier Season 2



Recuerda que algunos de estos títulos se pueden ver con una cuenta gratuita del servicio de streaming, pero otros son exclusivos de la parte Premium de paga. Por lo que habrá que verificar si vale la pena hacer la transacción mes con mes, aunque los fans del mundo del anime estarán contentos de ver tanto material.

Vía: Crunchyroll