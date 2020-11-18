Éstos son todos los juegos nominados a The Game Awards 2020

El día de hoy a las 11:00 AM (hora de la Ciudad de México), se llevó a cabo la revelación de los juegos nominados a los diferentes premios de The Game Awards 2020. De esta forma, Geoff Keighley, encargado de este evento, realizó una presentación en vivo para descubrir cuáles serán los juegos que competirán por el presidido Juego del Año, o GOTY por sus siglas en inglés, y aquí decimos quiénes son los nominados.

Juego del Año:

-Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

-DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-Hades (Supergiant Games)

-The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor dirección de juego

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-Hades (Supergiant Games)

-Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

-The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor narrativa

-13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

-Hades (Greg Kasavin)

-The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Mejor dirección de arte

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-Hades (Supergiant Games)

-Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

-The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor score y múscia

-DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

-Hades (Darren Korb)

-Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

-The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Mejor diseño de audio

-DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

-Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

-The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor actuación

-Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

-Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II

-Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

-Logan Cunningham como Hades, Hades

-Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Juego de impacto

-If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

-Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

-Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

-Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

-Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego continuo

-Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

-Destiny 2 (Bungie)

-Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

-Fortnite (Epic Games)

-No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego indie

-Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

-Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

-Hades (Supergiant Games)

-Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

-Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego móvil

-Among Us (InnerSloth)

-Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

-Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

-Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

-Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

-Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

-Destiny 2 (Bungie)

-Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

-Fortnite (Epic Games)

-No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

-Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovación en accesibilidad

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

-Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

-HyperDot (Tribe Games)

-The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

-Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Mejor juego AR/VR

-Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

-Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

-MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

-STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

-The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor juego de acción

-DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

-Hades (Supergiant Games)

-Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

-Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

-Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

-Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

-MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

-Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

-The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor RPG

-Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

-Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

-Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

-Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

-Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Mejor juego de peleas

-Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

-Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

-Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

-One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

-UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Mejor juego familiar

-Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

-Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

-Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

-Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

-Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

-Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego sim o de estrategia

-Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

-Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

-Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

-Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

-XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Mejor juego de carreras/deportes

-Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

-F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

-FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

-NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

-Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Mejor multijugador

-Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

-Among Us (InnerSloth)

-Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

-Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

-Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor debut

-Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

-Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

-Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

-Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

-Phasmoph

Vía: The Game Awards