Aquí todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2022

De una manera poco tradicional, el día de ayer, 9 de enero de 2022, se llevaron a cabo los Premios Golden Globes en su edición 79. Debido a los problemas que representa el COVID-19, la ceremonia se llevó a cabo de una forma privada y sin algún tipo de presentación en vivo. En su lugar, todos los ganadores se compartieron en la cuenta oficial de los Golden Globe en Twitter, y estos fueron los ganadores.

Entre los ganadores encontramos a Andrew Garfield por su actuación en Tick, Tick… Boom, The Power of the Dog como mejor película de drama, Will Smith por su participación en King Richard y más. Conoce a todos los ganadores a continuación:

Mejor Película – Drama

-Belfast

-CODA

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog – GANADOR

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

-Cyrano

-Don’t Look Up

-Licorice Pizza

-Tick, tick… BOOM!

-West Side Story – GANADOR

Mejor Actuación de un actor en una película – Drama

-Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Will Smith, King Richard – GANADOR

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actuación de una actriz en una película – Drama

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos – GANADORA

-Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actuación de un actor en una película – Musical o Comedia

-Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

-Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

-Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… BOOM! – GANADOR

-Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

-Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película – Musical o Comedia

-Marion Cotillard, Annette

-Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

-Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

-Emma Stone, Cruella

-Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – GANADORA

Mejor Actor en un papel secundario en una película

-Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

-Jamie Dornan, Belfast

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, CODA

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en un papel secundario en una película

-Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – GANADORA

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

-Ruth Nega, Passing

Mejor Director – Película

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – GANADOR

-Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

-Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Mejor Guion – Película

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – GANADOR

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

-Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Mejor Película – Animada

–Encanto – GANADOR

-Flee

-Luca

-My Sunny Maad

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película – Extranjera

-Compartment No. 6

-Drive My Car – GANADOR

-Hand of God

-A Hero

-Parallel Mothers

Mejor Banda Sonora Original – Película

-Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

-Germaine Franco, Encanto

-Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

-Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

-Hans Zimmer, Dune – GANADOR

Mejor Canción Original – Película

-Be Alive de King Richard

-Dos Oruguitas de Encanto

-Down to Joy de Belfast

-Here I am (Singing My Way Home) de Respect

-No Time To Die de No Time To Die – GANADOR

Mejor Serie de TV – Drama

-Lupin

-The Morning Show

-Pose

-Squid Game

-Succession – GANADOR

Mejor Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

-The Great

-Hacks – GANADOR

-Only Murders in the Building

-Reservation Dogs

-Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie de TV Limitada o Película para TV

-Dopesick

-Impeachment: American Crime Story

-Maid

-Mare of Easttown

-The Underground Railroad – GANADOR

Mejor Actor en una serie de TV — Drama

-Brian Cox, Succession

-Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

-Billy Porter, Pose

-Jeremy Strong, Succession – GANADOR

-Omar Sy, Lupin

Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV – Drama

-Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

-Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

-Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

-Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

-Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – GANADORA

Mejor Actor en una Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

-Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

-Nicholas Hoult, The Great

-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

-Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

-Elle Fanning, The Great

-Issa Rae, Insecure

-Tracee Ellis Rose, Black-ish

-Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA

Mejor Actor en una Serie de TV Limitada o una Película para TV

-Paul Bettany, Wandavision

-Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

-Michael Keaton, Dopesick – GANADOR

-Ewan McGregor, Halston

-Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Mejor actriz en una Serie de TV Limitada o una Película para TV

-Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

-Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

-Elizabeth Olson, Wandavision

-Margaret Qualley, Maid

-Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – GANADORA

Mejor Actor Secundario en una serie de TV, Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

-Kieran Culkin, Succession

-Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

-Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

-O Yeong-su, Squid Game – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una serie de TV, Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

-Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

-Andie MacDowell, Maid

-Sarah Snook, Succession – GANADORA

-Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Vía: Golden Globes