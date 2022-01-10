Aquí todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2022

De una manera poco tradicional, el día de ayer, 9 de enero de 2022, se llevaron a cabo los Premios Golden Globes en su edición 79. Debido a los problemas que representa el COVID-19, la ceremonia se llevó a cabo de una forma privada y sin algún tipo de presentación en vivo. En su lugar, todos los ganadores se compartieron en la cuenta oficial de los Golden Globe en Twitter, y estos fueron los ganadores.
Entre los ganadores encontramos a Andrew Garfield por su actuación en Tick, Tick… Boom, The Power of the Dog como mejor película de drama, Will Smith por su participación en King Richard y más. Conoce a todos los ganadores a continuación:
Mejor Película – Drama
-Belfast
-CODA
-Dune
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog – GANADOR
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
-Cyrano
-Don’t Look Up
-Licorice Pizza
-Tick, tick… BOOM!
-West Side Story – GANADOR
Mejor Actuación de un actor en una película – Drama
-Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Will Smith, King Richard – GANADOR
-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actuación de una actriz en una película – Drama
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos – GANADORA
-Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actuación de un actor en una película – Musical o Comedia
-Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
-Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
-Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… BOOM! – GANADOR
-Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
-Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película – Musical o Comedia
-Marion Cotillard, Annette
-Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
-Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
-Emma Stone, Cruella
-Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – GANADORA
Mejor Actor en un papel secundario en una película
-Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
-Jamie Dornan, Belfast
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Troy Kotsur, CODA
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en un papel secundario en una película
-Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – GANADORA
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
-Ruth Nega, Passing
Mejor Director – Película
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – GANADOR
-Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
-Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Mejor Guion – Película
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – GANADOR
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
-Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Mejor Película – Animada
–Encanto – GANADOR
-Flee
-Luca
-My Sunny Maad
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película – Extranjera
-Compartment No. 6
-Drive My Car – GANADOR
-Hand of God
-A Hero
-Parallel Mothers
Mejor Banda Sonora Original – Película
-Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
-Germaine Franco, Encanto
-Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
-Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
-Hans Zimmer, Dune – GANADOR
Mejor Canción Original – Película
-Be Alive de King Richard
-Dos Oruguitas de Encanto
-Down to Joy de Belfast
-Here I am (Singing My Way Home) de Respect
-No Time To Die de No Time To Die – GANADOR
Mejor Serie de TV – Drama
-Lupin
-The Morning Show
-Pose
-Squid Game
-Succession – GANADOR
Mejor Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
-The Great
-Hacks – GANADOR
-Only Murders in the Building
-Reservation Dogs
-Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie de TV Limitada o Película para TV
-Dopesick
-Impeachment: American Crime Story
-Maid
-Mare of Easttown
-The Underground Railroad – GANADOR
Mejor Actor en una serie de TV — Drama
-Brian Cox, Succession
-Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
-Billy Porter, Pose
-Jeremy Strong, Succession – GANADOR
-Omar Sy, Lupin
Mejor Actriz en una serie de TV – Drama
-Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
-Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
-Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
-Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
-Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – GANADORA
Mejor Actor en una Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
-Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
-Nicholas Hoult, The Great
-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
-Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
-Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
-Elle Fanning, The Great
-Issa Rae, Insecure
-Tracee Ellis Rose, Black-ish
-Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA
Mejor Actor en una Serie de TV Limitada o una Película para TV
-Paul Bettany, Wandavision
-Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
-Michael Keaton, Dopesick – GANADOR
-Ewan McGregor, Halston
-Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Mejor actriz en una Serie de TV Limitada o una Película para TV
-Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
-Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
-Elizabeth Olson, Wandavision
-Margaret Qualley, Maid
-Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – GANADORA
Mejor Actor Secundario en una serie de TV, Serie Limitada o Película para TV
-Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
-Kieran Culkin, Succession
-Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
-Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
-O Yeong-su, Squid Game – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una serie de TV, Serie Limitada o Película para TV
-Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
-Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
-Andie MacDowell, Maid
-Sarah Snook, Succession – GANADORA
-Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Vía: Golden Globes