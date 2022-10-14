Ya puedes votar por tu favorito en los Golden Joystick Awards 2022

En estos últimos años el medio conocido como Gamesradar ha elaborado una premiación a lo mejor de lo mejor en los videojuegos, estos llevan por nombre los Golden Joystick Awards. Mismos que van a seguir celebrándose este mismo año, hace tiempo le dieron a conocer a los nominados, pero ahora, los jugadores ya pueden votar por sus favoritos.

Los usuarios tienen a partir de hoy para mandar su voto y el día máximo para esto será el 7 de noviembre, pues durante los siguientes días se van a contar los votos para celebrar la ceremonia el 22 del mismo mes. Hay grandes candidatos, como Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, y muchos más títulos que alcanzaron la excelencia este 2022.

Aquí la lista de nominados:

Mejor Audio:

– We Are OFK

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

– Metal: Hellsinger

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

– Gran Turismo 7

– OlliOlli World

Mejor narrativa:

– IMMORTALITY

– Return to Monkey Island

– Horizon Forbidden West

– NORCO

– I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

– Wayward Strand

Mejor comunidad:

– Dreams

– Final Fantasy XIV

– GRID Legends

– No Man’s Sky

– Splatoon 3

– Warframe

Mejor expansión:

– Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

– Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

– GTA Online: The Contract

– Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

– Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Mejor Hardware:

– Playdate

– Steam Deck

– Analogue Pocket

– Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

– Roccat Kone XP

– WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Mejor Indie:

– Cult of the Lamb

– Tunic

– Rollerdrome

– Dorfromantik

– Neon White

– Teardown

Mejor Multiplayer:

– Elden Ring

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

– MultiVersus

– Splatoon 3

– Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

– LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mejor diseño visual:

– Elden Ring

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Cult of the Lamb

– Ghostwire: Tokyo

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Lost in Play

Juego más esperado:

– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

– Final Fantasy XVI

– Assassin’s Creed Mirage

– Dead Island 2

– Forspoken

– Street Fighter 6

– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

– Honkai: Star Rail

– Starfield

– Exoprimal

– Redfall

– Hogwarts Legacy

– The Day Before

– Mass Effect

– Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

– Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

– Hollow Knight: Silksong

– Kerbal Space Program 2

– Dead Spac

Juego del año de Nintendo:

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

– Pokémon Legends: Arceus

– Kirby and the Forgotten Land

– Live A Live

– Splatoon 3

– Nintendo Switch Sports

Juego del año de PC:

– Neon White

– Return to Monkey Island

– Hardspace: Shipbreaker

– Teardown

– Total War: Warhammer 3

– Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Juego del año de PlayStation:

– Gran Turismo 7

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Stray

– Elden Ring

– The Last Of Us Part I

– Sifu

Juego del año de Xbox:

– Halo Infinite

– Scorn

– Grounded

– As Dusk Falls

– Sniper Elite 5

– Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Juego que se sigue jugando:

– Genshin Impact

– The Sims 4

– Destiny 2

– Final Fantasy XIV

– Minecraft

– Fortnite

– Pokémon GO

– Apex Legends

– Lost Ark

– The Elder Scrolls Online

Estudio del año:

– Roll7

– Terrible Toybox

– Half Mermaid

– FromSoftware Inc.

– Interior / Night

– Tribute Games

Mejor acceso anticipado:

– Disney Dreamlight Valley

– Slime Rancher 2

– Dune: Spice Wars

– Core Keeper

– Vampire Survivors

– Gloomwood

Mejor tráiler:

– The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

– Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

– skate. Still Working On It Trailer

– Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

– Time Flies Announcement Trailer

– Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Recuerda que ya puedes votar por tu favorito en este enlace.

Vía: Gamesradar