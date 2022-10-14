Ya puedes votar por tu favorito en los Golden Joystick Awards 2022

En estos últimos años el medio conocido como Gamesradar ha elaborado una premiación a lo mejor de lo mejor en los videojuegos, estos llevan por nombre los Golden Joystick Awards. Mismos que van a seguir celebrándose este mismo año, hace tiempo le dieron a conocer a los nominados, pero ahora, los jugadores ya pueden votar por sus favoritos.
Los usuarios tienen a partir de hoy para mandar su voto y el día máximo para esto será el 7 de noviembre, pues durante los siguientes días se van a contar los votos para celebrar la ceremonia el 22 del mismo mes. Hay grandes candidatos, como Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, y muchos más títulos que alcanzaron la excelencia este 2022.
Aquí la lista de nominados:
Mejor Audio:
– We Are OFK
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
– Metal: Hellsinger
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
– Gran Turismo 7
– OlliOlli World
Mejor narrativa:
– IMMORTALITY
– Return to Monkey Island
– Horizon Forbidden West
– NORCO
– I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
– Wayward Strand
Mejor comunidad:
– Dreams
– Final Fantasy XIV
– GRID Legends
– No Man’s Sky
– Splatoon 3
– Warframe
Mejor expansión:
– Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
– Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
– GTA Online: The Contract
– Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
– Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Mejor Hardware:
– Playdate
– Steam Deck
– Analogue Pocket
– Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
– Roccat Kone XP
– WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Mejor Indie:
– Cult of the Lamb
– Tunic
– Rollerdrome
– Dorfromantik
– Neon White
– Teardown
Mejor Multiplayer:
– Elden Ring
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
– MultiVersus
– Splatoon 3
– Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
– LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mejor diseño visual:
– Elden Ring
– Horizon Forbidden West
– Cult of the Lamb
– Ghostwire: Tokyo
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– Lost in Play
Juego más esperado:
– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
– Final Fantasy XVI
– Assassin’s Creed Mirage
– Dead Island 2
– Forspoken
– Street Fighter 6
– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
– Honkai: Star Rail
– Starfield
– Exoprimal
– Redfall
– Hogwarts Legacy
– The Day Before
– Mass Effect
– Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
– Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
– Hollow Knight: Silksong
– Kerbal Space Program 2
– Dead Spac
Juego del año de Nintendo:
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
– Pokémon Legends: Arceus
– Kirby and the Forgotten Land
– Live A Live
– Splatoon 3
– Nintendo Switch Sports
Juego del año de PC:
– Neon White
– Return to Monkey Island
– Hardspace: Shipbreaker
– Teardown
– Total War: Warhammer 3
– Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Juego del año de PlayStation:
– Gran Turismo 7
– Horizon Forbidden West
– Stray
– Elden Ring
– The Last Of Us Part I
– Sifu
Juego del año de Xbox:
– Halo Infinite
– Scorn
– Grounded
– As Dusk Falls
– Sniper Elite 5
– Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Juego que se sigue jugando:
– Genshin Impact
– The Sims 4
– Destiny 2
– Final Fantasy XIV
– Minecraft
– Fortnite
– Pokémon GO
– Apex Legends
– Lost Ark
– The Elder Scrolls Online
Estudio del año:
– Roll7
– Terrible Toybox
– Half Mermaid
– FromSoftware Inc.
– Interior / Night
– Tribute Games
Mejor acceso anticipado:
– Disney Dreamlight Valley
– Slime Rancher 2
– Dune: Spice Wars
– Core Keeper
– Vampire Survivors
– Gloomwood
Mejor tráiler:
– The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
– Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
– skate. Still Working On It Trailer
– Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
– Time Flies Announcement Trailer
– Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Recuerda que ya puedes votar por tu favorito en este enlace.
Vía: Gamesradar