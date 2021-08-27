La semana pasada por fin llegó Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut a PS4 y PS5. De esta forma, el juego debutó de gran forma en Japón. Si bien las copias divididas por consolas no llegaron al primer puesto en ventas, al combinar los números vemos como este público sigue fascinado con el trabajo de Sucker Punch.
De acuerdo con Famitsu, entre el 16 y 22 de agosto, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut logró vender 13,745 unidades en PlayStation 5 y otras 10,224 copias en PlayStation 4, para un total de 23,969 en su primera semana. En comparación, Ghost of Tsushima movió 212,915 unidades en el mismo periodo de tiempo en 2020.
Respecto al hardware, la familia Switch vendió 72,527 unidades, la familia PlayStation 5 vendió 12,638 consolas, la familia de la serie Xbox vendió 5,782 piezas de hardware.
Software:
-[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 17,656 (2,772,950)
-[NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! ¡¡Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale !! – 16.742 (113.039)
-[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15,756 (3,995,095)
-[NSW] Minecraft – 15,385 (2,139,193)
-[PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 13,745 (Nuevo)
-[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: ¡Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 13,581 (2,336,531)
-[PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 10,224 (Nuevo)
-[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,870 (4,389,399)
-[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8,212 (857,492)
-[NSW] Super Mario Party – 6,810 (1,970,823)
Hardware:
-Switch – 62,022 (16,907,165)
-Switch Lite – 10,505 (4,020,185)
-PlayStation 5 – 10,083 (813,989)
-Xbox Series X – 2,932 (54,093)
-Xbox Series S – 2,850 (23,534)
-PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,555 (161,438)
-PlayStation 4 – 943 (7,803,924)
-New 2DS LL (incluido 2DS) – 522 (1,170,796)
Vía: Gematsu